Stoltenberg: Russia suffered 'significant losses' in Black Sea

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday in a press conference that "severe losses" have befallen the Russian navy in the Black Sea, signaling the "great success" achieved by Ukrainian forces.



Stoltenberg stated in the press conference, "The Ukrainians managed to inflict severe losses on the Russian navy in the Black Sea," without providing specific comments on the Russian warship "Tsaezar Kunikov," which Kyiv announced on Wednesday that it had destroyed.



AFP