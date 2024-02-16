Greece legalizes same-sex marriage and adoption by LGBTQ+ couples

On Thursday evening, the Greek Parliament approved same-sex marriage and adoption in a landmark social amendment supported by conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who saw it as a radical shift in human rights.'



A total of 176 out of 254 attending deputies in the parliament supported the law, while 76 opposed it, with two abstentions, after two days of heated debates.



Following the law's approval, Greece will become the thirty-seventh country worldwide, the seventeenth within the European Union, and the first Orthodox Christian country to legalize adoption for same-sex couples. The influential Orthodox Church in the country opposed this law.



Upon announcing the result, dozens of people waved rainbow flags in celebration outside the parliament building in central Athens.



22-year-old student Adriana Zachari described the vote as a 'historic day' for LGBTQ+ communities in Greece.



Right-wing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed this 'radical shift in human rights in a progressive and democratic country committed to European values.'



The law's passage was ensured due to the support of several left-wing parties.



Since 2015, Greece has recognized civil partnerships, but they do not provide the same legal guarantees as civil marriage.".



AFP