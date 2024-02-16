Greece legalizes same-sex marriage and adoption by LGBTQ+ couples

World News
2024-02-16 | 02:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Greece legalizes same-sex marriage and adoption by LGBTQ+ couples
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Greece legalizes same-sex marriage and adoption by LGBTQ+ couples

On Thursday evening, the Greek Parliament approved same-sex marriage and adoption in a landmark social amendment supported by conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who saw it as a radical shift in human rights.'

A total of 176 out of 254 attending deputies in the parliament supported the law, while 76 opposed it, with two abstentions, after two days of heated debates.

Following the law's approval, Greece will become the thirty-seventh country worldwide, the seventeenth within the European Union, and the first Orthodox Christian country to legalize adoption for same-sex couples. The influential Orthodox Church in the country opposed this law.

Upon announcing the result, dozens of people waved rainbow flags in celebration outside the parliament building in central Athens.

22-year-old student Adriana Zachari described the vote as a 'historic day' for LGBTQ+ communities in Greece.

Right-wing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed this 'radical shift in human rights in a progressive and democratic country committed to European values.'

The law's passage was ensured due to the support of several left-wing parties.

Since 2015, Greece has recognized civil partnerships, but they do not provide the same legal guarantees as civil marriage.".

AFP

World News

Greece

LGBTQ

Legalized

Same Sex Marriage

Orthodox

LBCI Next
Wars in Gaza, Ukraine to dominate Munich Security Conference
Blinken: possibility remains for agreement on the release of hostages held by Hamas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-16

Greece confirms bombing a bulk carrier with a missile off Yemen’s coast

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-20

Greece advises vessels to avoid Yemeni waters after Red Sea attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-08

Erdogan says Turkey, Greece trying to develop cooperation on nuclear energy

LBCI
World News
2023-12-07

Erdogan pledges 'new era' in relations with Greece

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:10

US does not see an 'imminent' war with North Korea

LBCI
World News
05:11

Russia postpones launch of 'Internet of Things' satellite

LBCI
World News
05:01

US Congress members visit Hungary to push efforts for Sweden's NATO membership

LBCI
World News
03:59

Wars in Gaza, Ukraine to dominate Munich Security Conference

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Circular 166 takes effect: Eligible depositors can now apply for $150 monthly

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Geagea's meeting with Rudakov: Hezbollah's operations expose Lebanon to destruction and death

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:46

UNHCR: Influx of Palestinian refugees to Sinai would be a disaster

LBCI
World News
2023-08-22

White House describes battle in Ukraine as ‘dynamic’

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More