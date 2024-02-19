News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Strike over finances closes Paris's Eiffel Tower
World News
2024-02-19 | 10:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Strike over finances closes Paris's Eiffel Tower
The Eiffel Tower, one of the most visited tourist sites in the world, closed on Monday as staff went on strike in protest against the way the Paris monument is managed financially, disappointing the crowds below.
The strike comes as Paris prepares to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, which begin on July 26 and will feature metal from the tower in the winners' medals.
Visitors stood outside the barriers of the tower grounds in front of a giant screen announcing the strike.
"It's a real shame, really, because we come just for three days, and we're not going to be able to get up," Nelson Navarro, from Norfolk, England, said.
Vito Santos, from Canada, had planned to revisit the monument 15 years after his honeymoon and show it off to his children.
"It's disappointing... The plan was to come here really early to get a ticket as early as possible. However, it was a surprise for us; the strike is here, so we cannot make the tour," he said.
Unions claim Paris City Hall, which owns 99 percent of the company that oversees the tower, Societe d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), is underestimating the cost of maintenance and repairs to the monument planned ahead of the Olympics.
This, in turn, could result in lax maintenance work and put visitors at risk, they say.
This is the second time this year staff have gone on strike for the same reason.
The wrought-iron 324-metre (1,063 ft) high tower, built by Gustave Eiffel in the late 19th century, welcomes about six million visitors each year.
Reuters
World News
Strike
Finances
Paris
Eiffel Tower
Next
Russia imprisons dozens for participating in honoring Navalny
Lula: Navalny's death should be probed before accusations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
0
Lebanon News
10:22
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
Lebanon News
10:22
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15
Ministry of Health in Gaza: 29,092 martyrs and 69,028 wounded in Israeli strikes since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15
Ministry of Health in Gaza: 29,092 martyrs and 69,028 wounded in Israeli strikes since October 7
0
Middle East News
2024-02-17
US CENTCOM conducts two self-defense strikes in Yemen
Middle East News
2024-02-17
US CENTCOM conducts two self-defense strikes in Yemen
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Advisory opinions: ICJ holds hearings this week on Israeli actions in Palestine
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Advisory opinions: ICJ holds hearings this week on Israeli actions in Palestine
0
World News
10:08
US sanctions threat to hit Turkish-Russian trade
World News
10:08
US sanctions threat to hit Turkish-Russian trade
0
World News
09:51
China proposes to back Hungary in security matters
World News
09:51
China proposes to back Hungary in security matters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
0
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
In the shadows of bureaucracy: The budget's impact on new fees
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
In the shadows of bureaucracy: The budget's impact on new fees
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:22
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
Lebanon News
10:22
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
2
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
3
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft
4
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
5
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
6
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Israel expects 6-8-week drive to hit Hamas in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Israel expects 6-8-week drive to hit Hamas in Rafah
8
Lebanon News
04:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
Lebanon News
04:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More