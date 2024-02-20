News
Russia detains dual US-Russian citizen for treason
World News
2024-02-20 | 02:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia detains dual US-Russian citizen for treason
Russia's Federal Security Service has detained a woman with dual Russian-US citizenship in the Urals mountain city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of treason for raising funds for Ukraine's armed forces, the TASS news agency reported.
The 33-year-old resident of Los Angeles had been collecting funds for a Ukrainian organization whose ultimate beneficiary was the Ukrainian army, the FSB said, according to TASS.
"The Federal Security Service in Yekaterinburg suppressed the illegal activities of a 33-year-old resident of Los Angeles, who has dual citizenship of Russia and the United States," TASS quoted the FSB as saying.
TASS did not name the woman.
Reuters
World News
Russia
United States
Ukraine
Funds
Security
