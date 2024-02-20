Russia detains dual US-Russian citizen for treason

2024-02-20 | 02:51
Russia detains dual US-Russian citizen for treason
Russia detains dual US-Russian citizen for treason

Russia's Federal Security Service has detained a woman with dual Russian-US citizenship in the Urals mountain city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of treason for raising funds for Ukraine's armed forces, the TASS news agency reported.

The 33-year-old resident of Los Angeles had been collecting funds for a Ukrainian organization whose ultimate beneficiary was the Ukrainian army, the FSB said, according to TASS.

"The Federal Security Service in Yekaterinburg suppressed the illegal activities of a 33-year-old resident of Los Angeles, who has dual citizenship of Russia and the United States," TASS quoted the FSB as saying.

TASS did not name the woman.

Reuters

