News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zaman
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin gives North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limo as a gift
World News
2024-02-20 | 06:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Putin gives North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limo as a gift
Vladimir Putin gave Kim Jong Un a luxury Russian Aurus limousine as a gift because the North Korean leader liked the car when the Russian president showed it to him last year, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
When Kim visited eastern Russia in September, Putin showed Kim one of the black armored limousines that he uses. Kim sat beside Putin in the car at the Vostochny Cosmodrome and appeared to enjoy it.
"When the head of the DPRK (North Korea) was at the Vostochny cosmodrome, he looked at this car, Putin showed it to him personally, and like many people, Kim liked this car," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about the gift.
"So this decision was made," Peskov said. "North Korea is our neighbor, our close neighbor, and we intend, and will continue, to develop our relations with all neighbors, including North Korea."
Russia has stepped up ties with North Korea and other countries hostile to the United States such as Iran since the start of the war with Ukraine - relations that are a source of concern to the West.
The United States has accused North Korea of supplying Russia with artillery shells and missiles used in Ukraine. Moscow and Pyongyang deny the US accusations but vowed last year to deepen military relations.
The Russian-made limousine was delivered to Kim's top aides by the Russian side on Feb. 18, North Korea's official KCNA news agency said.
Reuters
World News
Putin
North Korea
Kim Jong Un
Russian
Limo
Gift
Next
Navalny's mother appeals to Putin: Hand over my son's body
Pretoria: Israeli apartheid against Palestinians worse than in South Africa
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-23
Putin and El-Sisi mark new phase of Egypt's Russian-built nuclear plant
World News
2024-01-23
Putin and El-Sisi mark new phase of Egypt's Russian-built nuclear plant
0
World News
2024-01-21
Putin willing to visit Pyongyang soon: North Korea
World News
2024-01-21
Putin willing to visit Pyongyang soon: North Korea
0
World News
2023-12-26
Putin informed of 'damage' to a Russian ship targeted by Ukraine in Crimea
World News
2023-12-26
Putin informed of 'damage' to a Russian ship targeted by Ukraine in Crimea
0
World News
2023-12-24
Putin clears Rosbank's purchase of Societe Generale's Russian assets
World News
2023-12-24
Putin clears Rosbank's purchase of Societe Generale's Russian assets
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:14
Navalny's mother appeals to Putin: Hand over my son's body
World News
07:14
Navalny's mother appeals to Putin: Hand over my son's body
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
Pretoria: Israeli apartheid against Palestinians worse than in South Africa
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
Pretoria: Israeli apartheid against Palestinians worse than in South Africa
0
World News
04:50
Ukraine calls for sanctions on Russia after Navalny's death
World News
04:50
Ukraine calls for sanctions on Russia after Navalny's death
0
World News
04:25
Hungary to decide Sweden's NATO membership bid on Feb. 26
World News
04:25
Hungary to decide Sweden's NATO membership bid on Feb. 26
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-22
France hopes EU to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers who commit violence
World News
2024-01-22
France hopes EU to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers who commit violence
0
Press Highlights
01:08
Hariri's Russian rendezvous: Implications for Lebanese politics
Press Highlights
01:08
Hariri's Russian rendezvous: Implications for Lebanese politics
0
World News
2024-01-08
German Economy Minister embarks on Middle East tour
World News
2024-01-08
German Economy Minister embarks on Middle East tour
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-18
French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2024-02-18
French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft
2
Lebanon News
10:22
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
Lebanon News
10:22
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
3
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
4
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
5
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
6
Lebanon News
15:36
Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat
Lebanon News
15:36
Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat
7
Lebanon News
02:39
Walid Joumblatt: We seem to have entered into an open war
Lebanon News
02:39
Walid Joumblatt: We seem to have entered into an open war
8
Lebanon News
12:28
Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:28
Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More