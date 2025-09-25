French jihadist Adrien Guihal to be tried in Iraq: Source close to probe

Adrien Guihal, who claimed the 2016 Nice attack for the Islamic State group, will be tried in Iraq alongside 46 French nationals recently transferred from Syria, a source close to the investigation told AFP.



"Adrien Guihal, known as Abu Osama al-Faransi, is still under investigation," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak to the media.



Guihal "was brought to Iraq two months ago with another 46 French nationals that will be tried here," the source added.



AFP