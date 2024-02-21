Iran dismisses plan by UN nuclear watchdog head to visit next month

2024-02-21 | 04:03
Iran dismisses plan by UN nuclear watchdog head to visit next month
Iran dismisses plan by UN nuclear watchdog head to visit next month

Iran's nuclear chief on Wednesday dismissed a suggestion that the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, would visit Iran next month but instead invited Grossi to a conference in Tehran in May.

Grossi said this week Iran was continuing to enrich uranium well beyond the needs for commercial nuclear use and said he planned to visit Tehran next month to tackle "drifting apart" relations between the IAEA and the Islamic Republic.

Reuters

World News

Iran

Nuclear Power

IAEA

UN

