Four dead, up to 14 missing in Spain after fire erupted in apartment building
World News
2024-02-23 | 06:27
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Four dead, up to 14 missing in Spain after fire erupted in apartment building
At least four people were killed in a fire that engulfed an apartment building in Valencia in eastern Spain, and up to 14 were missing, local authorities said on Friday.
Television footage showed the building's facade ablaze on Thursday night, with burning segments falling to the pavement and small explosions audible inside. Witnesses said the fire, fanned by strong winds, spread to the entire building in about half an hour.
Residents could be seen calling for help from balconies. A fireman had to jump from the first floor to a crash mat below. Other footage showed two people stepping from a balcony onto a crane before being lowered to street level.
"I told my daughter and mother-in-law to leave; other people stayed inside," Adriana, a building resident, told Reuters.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was on his way to the scene after expressing support for those affected and praising firefighters.
The fire began on Thursday evening on the fourth floor of the building in an affluent neighborhood of Spain's third-largest city and spread to other apartments, emergency services said on X.
Valencia's mayor, Maria Jose Catala, told reporters that firefighters had not yet entered the building but were able to confirm four people had died. Fifteen people were injured, six of them firefighters, but their lives were not at risk.
Firefighters were inspecting the building with cranes and drones to assess the risk of its collapse before entering, Catala said in an interview on state broadcaster TVE.
The building, comprised of two towers linked by what its developers described as a "panoramic lift," had several dozen flats. It had 138 apartments, the newspaper El Pais reported.
Pilar Bernabe, the government's representative in Valencia, said it was hard to say how many people were missing because it was "a building with many flats, flats in which there were people of foreign nationality, whose location is more difficult to pinpoint."
Esther Punchades of insurance inspection agency APCAS told TVE that a lack of firewalls and the use of the plastic material polyurethane on the facade would have contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze.
A 2007 promotional video by the building's developer highlighted the "innovative material" used to clad the building's exterior, which passed "rigorous quality checks."
The spread of a fatal fire in the Grenfell Tower block in London in 2017 that killed an estimated 80 people after an electrical fault was blamed on the use of highly flammable external cladding.
Strong winds also played their part. A policeman told Reuters that the wind was so strong at times that it was pushing back the water being hosed by firefighters.
The city has decreed three days of mourning and suspended the start of a month-long annual festival.
Reuters
World News
Spain
Fire
Building
Apartment
Firefighters
Lebanon News
07:32
US Ambassador's visit: MP Moawad's push for Resolution 1701 and Gaza ceasefire
Lebanon News
07:32
US Ambassador's visit: MP Moawad's push for Resolution 1701 and Gaza ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:31
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in occupied Syrian Golan, reports Al-Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:31
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in occupied Syrian Golan, reports Al-Jazeera
0
Lebanon News
10:44
Israeli airstrike on a building in Kfar Roummane resulted in two martyrs and two wounded
Lebanon News
10:44
Israeli airstrike on a building in Kfar Roummane resulted in two martyrs and two wounded
0
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
0
World News
08:35
Moscow bans EU officials and politicians from Russia in response to sanctions
World News
08:35
Moscow bans EU officials and politicians from Russia in response to sanctions
0
World News
08:19
Biden: If Putin does not pay the price for the death and destruction he causes, he will continue
World News
08:19
Biden: If Putin does not pay the price for the death and destruction he causes, he will continue
0
World News
06:47
Trump seeks to dismiss the case of secret documents
World News
06:47
Trump seeks to dismiss the case of secret documents
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07
International pressure: Israel maintains stance on refusing ceasefire in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07
International pressure: Israel maintains stance on refusing ceasefire in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Education Minister revises school closure decision in southern areas
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Education Minister revises school closure decision in southern areas
0
Lebanon News
07:32
US Ambassador's visit: MP Moawad's push for Resolution 1701 and Gaza ceasefire
Lebanon News
07:32
US Ambassador's visit: MP Moawad's push for Resolution 1701 and Gaza ceasefire
0
Middle East News
11:52
US Military engages Houthi Forces in Red Sea, British tanker struck by missile
Middle East News
11:52
US Military engages Houthi Forces in Red Sea, British tanker struck by missile
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Press Highlights
01:27
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
Press Highlights
01:27
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
2
Lebanon News
04:55
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona
Lebanon News
04:55
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona
3
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
04:41
Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:41
Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
12:56
Hezbollah mourns martyr Hassan Mahmoud Saleh "Jaafar" from Aadchit
Lebanon News
12:56
Hezbollah mourns martyr Hassan Mahmoud Saleh "Jaafar" from Aadchit
7
Press Highlights
02:33
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
Press Highlights
02:33
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:31
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in occupied Syrian Golan, reports Al-Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:31
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in occupied Syrian Golan, reports Al-Jazeera
