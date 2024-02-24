Canadian Prime Minister accuses Putin of Navalny assassination

2024-02-24 | 11:00
Canadian Prime Minister accuses Putin of Navalny assassination
Canadian Prime Minister accuses Putin of Navalny assassination

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemingly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of assassinating his political opponent, Alexei Navalny.

Trudeau made the statement during a press conference in Kyiv alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several Western supporters of Kyiv. He stated, "Putin claims to be strong, but powerful leaders do not assassinate their opponents," about Navalny's death in prison last week.

