News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sudan's Darfur crisis: Aid blockade sparks international concern
World News
2024-02-26 | 01:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Sudan's Darfur crisis: Aid blockade sparks international concern
The Sudanese authorities, aligned with the army, prevented aid entry across borders into the Darfur region, west of the country, and the United States and Relief Organizations condemned the move.
The vast Darfur region, adjacent to Chad, is one of the most affected parts of Sudan since the war broke out ten months ago between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.
In their current battle against the army, which began last April, the Rapid Support Forces have seized control of four of the five capitals of Darfur states.
According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 694,000 people have fled across the border into Chad, but many of them remain trapped in Darfur and need of assistance.
The United Nations has been forced to restrict its operations from Chad to Darfur across the border. However, the World Food Program director in Sudan, Eddie Rowe, told reporters last week that "authorities have restricted" these operations.
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed extreme concern about "the recent decision by the army to ban humanitarian aid from crossing the border from Chad and reports indicating that the Sudanese Armed Forces are obstructing aid delivery to communities in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces."
The Sudanese Foreign Ministry, aligned with the army, rejected what it described as "false accusations" leveled against it by Washington.
The ministry emphasized that the Sudanese-Chadian border is "the main transit point for weapons and equipment" used to commit "atrocities" against Sudanese civilians."
World News
Sudan
Darfur
Chad
Aid
US
War
Next
Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles
US Central Command: Houthi missile attack on US-flagged ship in Gulf of Aden
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-31
UN: War in Sudan causes displacement of 'approximately eight million' people
Middle East News
2024-01-31
UN: War in Sudan causes displacement of 'approximately eight million' people
0
Middle East News
2023-12-21
WFP suspends aid to around 800,000 people in Sudan
Middle East News
2023-12-21
WFP suspends aid to around 800,000 people in Sudan
0
Middle East News
2023-12-15
White House in 'intensive' talks with Israel on next phase of Gaza war, aide says
Middle East News
2023-12-15
White House in 'intensive' talks with Israel on next phase of Gaza war, aide says
0
World News
2023-12-05
Ukraine sees 'big risk' of losing war if US Congress postpones vital aid
World News
2023-12-05
Ukraine sees 'big risk' of losing war if US Congress postpones vital aid
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:16
Russia condemns Denmark's 'futile' decision to close the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines
World News
05:16
Russia condemns Denmark's 'futile' decision to close the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines
0
World News
03:54
UN chief: Security Council 'perhaps fatally' undermined by Gaza, Ukraine deadlock
World News
03:54
UN chief: Security Council 'perhaps fatally' undermined by Gaza, Ukraine deadlock
0
World News
02:27
Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles
World News
02:27
Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles
0
World News
01:37
US Central Command: Houthi missile attack on US-flagged ship in Gulf of Aden
World News
01:37
US Central Command: Houthi missile attack on US-flagged ship in Gulf of Aden
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-20
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
Lebanon News
2023-07-20
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-22
French-Qatari summit: A closer look at the 'mini' army conference
Press Highlights
2024-02-22
French-Qatari summit: A closer look at the 'mini' army conference
0
World News
02:27
Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles
World News
02:27
Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles
0
World News
01:51
Sudan's Darfur crisis: Aid blockade sparks international concern
World News
01:51
Sudan's Darfur crisis: Aid blockade sparks international concern
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:13
Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67
Lebanon News
02:13
Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67
2
Lebanon News
04:52
Israeli warplanes target vicinity of Baalbek, near Aadous
Lebanon News
04:52
Israeli warplanes target vicinity of Baalbek, near Aadous
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks
4
Lebanon News
05:44
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi warns of imminent collapse amid constitutional 'distortions,' presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
05:44
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi warns of imminent collapse amid constitutional 'distortions,' presidential vacuum
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:26
Netanyahu to CBS News: We're all working on a hostage deal, but we don't guarantee its success
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:26
Netanyahu to CBS News: We're all working on a hostage deal, but we don't guarantee its success
6
Press Highlights
03:28
US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Press Highlights
03:28
US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions
7
Press Highlights
01:04
Escalating tensions: The fragile balance in Israel-Lebanon relations
Press Highlights
01:04
Escalating tensions: The fragile balance in Israel-Lebanon relations
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Iraq conflict: The resurgence of Shiite rivalry in Iraq
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Iraq conflict: The resurgence of Shiite rivalry in Iraq
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More