Sudan's Darfur crisis: Aid blockade sparks international concern

World News
2024-02-26 | 01:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sudan&#39;s Darfur crisis: Aid blockade sparks international concern
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Sudan's Darfur crisis: Aid blockade sparks international concern

The Sudanese authorities, aligned with the army, prevented aid entry across borders into the Darfur region, west of the country, and the United States and Relief Organizations condemned the move.

The vast Darfur region, adjacent to Chad, is one of the most affected parts of Sudan since the war broke out ten months ago between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

In their current battle against the army, which began last April, the Rapid Support Forces have seized control of four of the five capitals of Darfur states.

According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 694,000 people have fled across the border into Chad, but many of them remain trapped in Darfur and need of assistance.

The United Nations has been forced to restrict its operations from Chad to Darfur across the border. However, the World Food Program director in Sudan, Eddie Rowe, told reporters last week that "authorities have restricted" these operations.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed extreme concern about "the recent decision by the army to ban humanitarian aid from crossing the border from Chad and reports indicating that the Sudanese Armed Forces are obstructing aid delivery to communities in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces."

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry, aligned with the army, rejected what it described as "false accusations" leveled against it by Washington.

The ministry emphasized that the Sudanese-Chadian border is "the main transit point for weapons and equipment" used to commit "atrocities" against Sudanese civilians."

World News

Sudan

Darfur

Chad

Aid

US

War

LBCI Next
Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles
US Central Command: Houthi missile attack on US-flagged ship in Gulf of Aden
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-31

UN: War in Sudan causes displacement of 'approximately eight million' people

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-21

WFP suspends aid to around 800,000 people in Sudan

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-15

White House in 'intensive' talks with Israel on next phase of Gaza war, aide says

LBCI
World News
2023-12-05

Ukraine sees 'big risk' of losing war if US Congress postpones vital aid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:16

Russia condemns Denmark's 'futile' decision to close the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines

LBCI
World News
03:54

UN chief: Security Council 'perhaps fatally' undermined by Gaza, Ukraine deadlock

LBCI
World News
02:27

Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles

LBCI
World News
01:37

US Central Command: Houthi missile attack on US-flagged ship in Gulf of Aden

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-20

Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-22

French-Qatari summit: A closer look at the 'mini' army conference

LBCI
World News
02:27

Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles

LBCI
World News
01:51

Sudan's Darfur crisis: Aid blockade sparks international concern

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:13

Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Israeli warplanes target vicinity of Baalbek, near Aadous

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12

Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi warns of imminent collapse amid constitutional 'distortions,' presidential vacuum

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:26

Netanyahu to CBS News: We're all working on a hostage deal, but we don't guarantee its success

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:28

US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

Escalating tensions: The fragile balance in Israel-Lebanon relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Iraq conflict: The resurgence of Shiite rivalry in Iraq

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More