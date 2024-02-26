The office of French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday, that the president will host Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Paris, where they will discuss the current crisis in Gaza.



The Emir of Qatar is set to arrive in Paris for the talks on Tuesday, marking Qatar's first fully official visit in 15 years, according to the French presidency.



A statement issued by Macron's office indicated that the two leaders will reiterate efforts to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and to reach an agreement for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.