China's special envoy for Ukraine initiates diplomatic shuttle diplomacy

World News
2024-02-28 | 05:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China&#39;s special envoy for Ukraine initiates diplomatic shuttle diplomacy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
China's special envoy for Ukraine initiates diplomatic shuttle diplomacy

On Wednesday, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Beijing's special envoy for Ukraine, Li Hui, will embark on a tour starting on Saturday, which includes visits to Russia, Ukraine, and the European Union headquarters in Brussels.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning revealed that Li Hui will visit Poland, France, and Germany to discuss the Ukraine conflict, which has entered its third year.

Mao Ning emphasized that this visit falls within the "second round of shuttle diplomacy aimed at seeking a political settlement to the Ukrainian crisis."

Li Hui previously visited Europe in May for discussions.

China has faced criticism from Western countries for its stance on the Ukraine issue.

Despite calling for the respect of the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine, Beijing has not publicly condemned the Russian attack nor called for Moscow to withdraw its forces from Kyiv's territories.

Mao Ning stated on Wednesday that since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, "we have never spared any effort to promote peace and encourage talks."

During a regular press conference, the spokesperson added: "Everything we have done has one goal, which is to reach an agreement to end the war and pave the way for peace talks."

China and Russia share a common desire to counter what they perceive as American dominance.

Beijing and Moscow have witnessed political and economic convergence over the past two years.

This week, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, during a visit to Russia, stated that relations between the two countries are "at their best historical level."

World News

China

Diplomacy

Russia

Ukraine

War

Europe

LBCI Next
Russia to launch an Iranian satellite into space on Thursday
Von der Leyen proposes using frozen Russian profits for Ukraine's military
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-14

Russia's ally China needed to end Ukraine war, Swiss diplomat says

LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

Kremlin warns of Russia-NATO conflict over troop deployment to Ukraine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-24

Unfolding Conflict: The Russian War on Ukraine and its Global Implications

LBCI
World News
2024-02-22

Ukraine: Russia has launched over 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones during war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:35

German efforts: Hosting peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia

LBCI
World News
05:28

Russia to launch an Iranian satellite into space on Thursday

LBCI
World News
04:06

Von der Leyen proposes using frozen Russian profits for Ukraine's military

LBCI
World News
03:55

European nations consider reopening embassies in North Korea post-pandemic shutdowns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-19

Telegram: A preferred way of communication for the war between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-29

Chandler Bing from 'Friends,' Mathew Perry, dies at 54 after apparent drowning

LBCI
World News
2024-02-23

Germany set to legalize cannabis

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More