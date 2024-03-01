News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Senate rejects bid to stop F-16 sale to Turkey
World News
2024-03-01 | 01:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US Senate rejects bid to stop F-16 sale to Turkey
The US Senate on Thursday soundly defeated an effort to stop the $23 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits to Turkey, which President Joe Biden's administration approved after Turkey approved Sweden's joining the NATO alliance.
The Senate voted 79 to 13 against a resolution of disapproval of the sale introduced by Republican Senator Rand Paul.
Before the vote, Paul criticized Turkey's government and said allowing the sale would embolden its "misbehavior." Backers of the sale said it was important for Washington to keep its word to a NATO ally.
The Biden administration formally informed Congress on Jan. 26 of its intention to proceed with the sale of 40 Lockheed Martin F-16s and nearly 80 modernization kits to Turkey, a day after Ankara fully completed ratification of the NATO membership of Sweden.
The sale had been held up for months over issues, including Turkey's refusal to approve Sweden's accession to the military alliance. Turkey first asked to make the purchase in October 2021.
The US Arms Export Control Act gives Congress the right to stop a major weapons sale by passing a resolution of disapproval in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Although the law has been in effect for half a century, no such resolution has both passed Congress and survived a presidential veto.
Sweden and Finland applied to enter NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. While Finnish membership was sealed last year, Sweden's bid had been held up by Turkey and Hungary. All NATO members need to approve applications from countries seeking to join the alliance.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Senate
F-16
Sale
Turkey
NATO
Next
Bangladesh fire kills 45, injures dozens
Washington views Putin's statements regarding nuclear weapons as 'irresponsible'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-27
Turkey urges US to keep promises on F-16 sale
World News
2023-12-27
Turkey urges US to keep promises on F-16 sale
0
Middle East News
2024-02-01
Turkey remains interested in Eurofighters despite progress on US F-16s
Middle East News
2024-02-01
Turkey remains interested in Eurofighters despite progress on US F-16s
0
World News
2024-01-27
Pentagon approves $23 billion deal to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey
World News
2024-01-27
Pentagon approves $23 billion deal to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey
0
Middle East News
2024-01-26
Turkey moving swiftly toward final step on Sweden's NATO bid
Middle East News
2024-01-26
Turkey moving swiftly toward final step on Sweden's NATO bid
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:30
Former Canadian PM Mulroney dies aged 84
World News
02:30
Former Canadian PM Mulroney dies aged 84
0
World News
02:14
G20 finance leaders fail to reach joint statement amid Gaza, Ukraine debate
World News
02:14
G20 finance leaders fail to reach joint statement amid Gaza, Ukraine debate
0
World News
02:00
Bangladesh fire kills 45, injures dozens
World News
02:00
Bangladesh fire kills 45, injures dozens
0
World News
14:37
Washington views Putin's statements regarding nuclear weapons as 'irresponsible'
World News
14:37
Washington views Putin's statements regarding nuclear weapons as 'irresponsible'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-29
Sources to Al-Joumhouria: The Quintet deems its mission futile
Press Highlights
2024-02-29
Sources to Al-Joumhouria: The Quintet deems its mission futile
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13
Most Hospitals in Northern Gaza Out of Service, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13
Most Hospitals in Northern Gaza Out of Service, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-08
Intensified operations in Rafah: Security concerns rise as Israeli-Hamas negotiations stall
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-08
Intensified operations in Rafah: Security concerns rise as Israeli-Hamas negotiations stall
0
Middle East News
2024-02-02
Israeli military says it intercepted surface-to-surface missile fired in area of Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-02-02
Israeli military says it intercepted surface-to-surface missile fired in area of Red Sea
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
06:40
Israeli strike hits Hezbollah truck near Lebanese-Syrian border, kills at least one fighter
Middle East News
06:40
Israeli strike hits Hezbollah truck near Lebanese-Syrian border, kills at least one fighter
2
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson
3
Lebanon News
12:03
Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians
Lebanon News
12:03
Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians
4
Middle East News
07:02
Israel appropriates 650 acres of West Bank land near big settlement
Middle East News
07:02
Israel appropriates 650 acres of West Bank land near big settlement
5
Press Highlights
00:57
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
Press Highlights
00:57
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
6
Lebanon News
15:19
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura
Lebanon News
15:19
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura
7
Press Highlights
00:23
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
Press Highlights
00:23
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
Critical Crossroads: Iran's First Legislative Elections Since Mahsa Amini's Uprising
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
Critical Crossroads: Iran's First Legislative Elections Since Mahsa Amini's Uprising
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More