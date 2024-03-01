News
Indian Police: Four injured in cafe explosion in Bengaluru
World News
2024-03-01 | 05:17
Indian Police: Four injured in cafe explosion in Bengaluru
Indian police reported that at least four people were injured in an explosion that occurred on Friday in a popular café in the city of Bengaluru, the country's technology hub.
The explosion occurred at Rameswaram Café in the eastern part of the city during lunchtime, which witnessed crowdedness as large numbers of office workers from nearby offices lined up there.
A police officer at the scene said the cause of the explosion is not yet known, adding that a team of explosives experts is on its way to the location for investigation.
Television footage showed some damage inside the café while the police and firefighters dispersed the crowds that gathered after the explosion.
