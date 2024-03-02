News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Haitian gang leader vows to 'fight' PM
World News
2024-03-02 | 03:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Haitian gang leader vows to 'fight' PM
Haitian gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, also known as Barbecue, warned on Friday he would keep trying to oust Prime Minister Ariel Henry and asked families to keep children from going to school to "avoid collateral damages" as violence surges in parts of the capital.
Heavy gunfire and traffic disruptions were seen in some areas of Haiti's capital, where more people fled homes close to the fighting as burnt buses lay on the streets and burning barricades filled the air with thick, gray smoke.
"The battle will last as long as it needs to. We will keep fighting Ariel Henry. To avoid collateral damage, keep the kids at home," the gang leader said at a press conference.
Cherizier is a former police officer who heads an alliance of gangs and disrupted the country when he blocked its biggest oil terminal in 2022. He has faced sanctions from the United Nations and the United States Department of Treasury.
By late Friday, there were reports armed men had attempted to take control of the capital's main container port, as gangs threatened to attack more of the city's police stations. Reuters was unable to immediately verify these reports.
A video, meanwhile, went viral on social media appearing to show two murdered policemen, which SYNAPOHA police union leader Lionel Lazare told Reuters depicted the killing of some of the four officers who were slain on Thursday.
Members of another police union, the SPNH, gathered outside the force headquarters earlier in the day, calling for the recovery of the bodies.
In a statement, Prime Minister Henry's office said it was "outraged by the acts of violence and terror orchestrated by armed bandits" and expressed condolences to victims' families, saying the government would continue to work to resolve the conflict.
Violence ramped up during Henry's visit to Kenya this week. The two countries signed earlier in the day a security deal that Nairobi hopes will satisfy a domestic court's objections to its plan to send 1,000 police officers to lead a U.N.-approved mission aimed at tackling gang violence in Haiti.
Henry had previously been in Guyana for a regional Caribbean summit, during which he told leaders he would hold elections by August 2025 after postponing an earlier pledge due to the insecurity.
Henry came to power after the 2021 assassination of the country's last president. Haiti last held elections in 2016, and ensuring a transition of power is a goal of the international mission, alongside securing routes for humanitarian aid.
The United Nations estimates some 300,000 people in Haiti have fled their homes.
Reuters
World News
Haiti
Gang
Leader
Jimmy Cherizier
Prime Minister
Ariel Henry
Next
Hungarian parliament speaker signs off on Sweden's NATO accession
Navalny's funeral held amid tight security as Russians chant outside
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13
CIA and Mossad leaders, Qatar's Prime Minister, and Egyptian officials gather to discuss Gaza ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13
CIA and Mossad leaders, Qatar's Prime Minister, and Egyptian officials gather to discuss Gaza ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
02:38
Sweeper drone operation: Hezbollah targets Liman sector leadership
Lebanon News
02:38
Sweeper drone operation: Hezbollah targets Liman sector leadership
0
World News
2024-03-01
G20 finance leaders fail to reach joint statement amid Gaza, Ukraine debate
World News
2024-03-01
G20 finance leaders fail to reach joint statement amid Gaza, Ukraine debate
0
World News
2024-02-29
White House: Biden speaks with Qatari and Egyptian leaders about possible ceasefire in Gaza
World News
2024-02-29
White House: Biden speaks with Qatari and Egyptian leaders about possible ceasefire in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:27
Hungarian parliament speaker signs off on Sweden's NATO accession
World News
04:27
Hungarian parliament speaker signs off on Sweden's NATO accession
0
World News
08:07
Navalny's funeral held amid tight security as Russians chant outside
World News
08:07
Navalny's funeral held amid tight security as Russians chant outside
0
World News
2024-03-01
Putin: Russia does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons in space
World News
2024-03-01
Putin: Russia does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons in space
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-01
Yellen says travel restrictions on West Bank not in Israel's interest
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-01
Yellen says travel restrictions on West Bank not in Israel's interest
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Building bridges: National Accord and Moderation blocs discuss Presidential initiative
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Building bridges: National Accord and Moderation blocs discuss Presidential initiative
0
World News
2023-07-26
European Union condemns "attempt to destabilize democracy" in Niger
World News
2023-07-26
European Union condemns "attempt to destabilize democracy" in Niger
0
World News
2024-02-27
South Korea: North Korea has sent 6,700 containers of munitions to Russia
World News
2024-02-27
South Korea: North Korea has sent 6,700 containers of munitions to Russia
0
Lebanon News
04:59
Israeli strike kills three Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:59
Israeli strike kills three Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel
2
Lebanon News
08:10
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site
Lebanon News
08:10
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site
3
Press Highlights
01:28
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
Press Highlights
01:28
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
4
Press Highlights
00:47
Source to Al-Joumhouria: Six-week Gaza truce to extend to the Lebanese front
Press Highlights
00:47
Source to Al-Joumhouria: Six-week Gaza truce to extend to the Lebanese front
5
Lebanon News
04:44
Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Israeli Army prepared plan for wide war with Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:44
Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Israeli Army prepared plan for wide war with Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
02:38
Sweeper drone operation: Hezbollah targets Liman sector leadership
Lebanon News
02:38
Sweeper drone operation: Hezbollah targets Liman sector leadership
7
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli Army strikes car in southern Lebanon linked to rocket launches
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli Army strikes car in southern Lebanon linked to rocket launches
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Global condemnation: Israeli massacre in Gaza sparks rage
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Global condemnation: Israeli massacre in Gaza sparks rage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More