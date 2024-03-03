Russian and Chinese officials affirm Moscow's essential role in Ukrainian settlement talks

2024-03-03 | 01:39
Russian and Chinese officials affirm Moscow's essential role in Ukrainian settlement talks
Russian and Chinese officials affirm Moscow's essential role in Ukrainian settlement talks

Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui affirmed that it is impossible to discuss any settlement in Ukraine without Moscow's participation, according to Russian news agencies.

The Chinese envoy met with Galuzin while visiting Europe, including Poland, Ukraine, and Germany.

