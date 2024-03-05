US Secretary of State discussed aid delivery to Gaza and ceasefire with Gantz

World News
2024-03-05 | 13:42


0min


The State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Benny Gantz, a member of the Israeli war cabinet, the urgent need to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza during a meeting held on Tuesday.

Miller added that Blinken and Gantz also discussed efforts to reach an agreement on a six-week ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Reuters
 

