PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received on Monday at the Grand Serail France’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro.



The meeting focused on the upcoming visit of French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Lebanon later this month, in the context of preparations for the Lebanese army support conference and the reconstruction and economic recovery conference, as well as the recent U.N. Security Council decision to extend the mandate of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and how to approach the next phase.





The discussion also addressed progress on transferring Palestinian weapons into the custody of the Lebanese army, with Salam stressing the need for French and European support to improve humanitarian and social conditions for Palestinian refugees in the camps.



Salam also received Egypt’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, accompanied by Defense Attaché Brigadier General Amr Abdel Karim.



They discussed the outcomes of Salam’s recent official visit to Egypt, with Moussa describing the visit as “an important milestone in the bilateral relationship” and reaffirming “Egypt’s continued support for Lebanon across various fields, particularly in strengthening the Lebanese army and its capabilities.”



Moussa also extended an invitation to Salam to attend the opening of the Egyptian Museum in November.