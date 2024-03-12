Germany to take part in Gaza humanitarian airdrops: Reuters sources

World News
2024-03-12 | 11:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany to take part in Gaza humanitarian airdrops: Reuters sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany to take part in Gaza humanitarian airdrops: Reuters sources

The German Air Force will take part in humanitarian airdrops into Gaza, amid an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe, at the request of the foreign ministry in Berlin, government sources said on Tuesday.

With aid agencies saying deliveries into Gaza have been held up by bureaucratic obstacles and insecurity since the start of the war on Oct. 7, and even Israel's allies demanding easier aid access to the enclave, attention has shifted towards alternative routes including sea and airdrops.

The UN estimates a quarter of the population in Gaza is now at risk of starvation.

Several countries have taken part in the drops so far, including Jordan, the United States, Egypt, France and Belgium. Morocco was also scheduled to join the effort, Israeli media reported.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Germany

Gaza

Humanitarian

Airdrops

LBCI Next
Haitian PM resigns after Jamaica talks
Zelenskyy: Kyiv is building 'more than a thousand kilometers' of defensive fortifications
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-03

Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11

Waiting for aid: Gaza awaits arrival of humanitarian aid ship amid delays

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-11

Saudi King appeals for humanitarian aid, ceasefire in Gaza crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-08

Aircraft from six countries participate in airdropping new humanitarian aid to northern Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:17

US approves $3.5 billion in missile sales to Poland

LBCI
World News
15:19

White House announces new US aid to Ukraine valued at $300 million

LBCI
World News
11:05

Joint action: US Treasury and Bahrain counter Iran-linked Al-Ashtar Brigades facilitators

LBCI
World News
09:13

Italian Military Ship Downs Drones in Red Sea Amidst European Operation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11

Waiting for aid: Gaza awaits arrival of humanitarian aid ship amid delays

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-23

Egypt and the UAE sign a significant investment agreement for the Ras al-Hikma peninsula

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-08

Rockets strike radar station, Rweisat Al-Alam in Shebaa Farms: video

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Prices soar as vegetable shortage hits Ramadan markets

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Israeli airstrikes hit Khodor crossroad in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Israel conducts raid on Nabi Chit in Baalbek

LBCI
Middle East News
10:33

Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:42

Savoring success: Lebanese shawarma ranks third in TasteAtlas' top 'Best Sandwiches in the World'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More