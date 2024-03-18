Biden, Netanyahu set to speak on Monday, report says

2024-03-18 | 09:55
Biden, Netanyahu set to speak on Monday, report says
Biden, Netanyahu set to speak on Monday, report says

US President Joe Biden was expected to speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Axios news outlet reported, amid tensions between the countries after the top US Senate Democrat sharply criticized the Israeli leader.

The call will be the first between the two leaders since Feb. 15.

Reuters
 

