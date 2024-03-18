News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU approves sanctions on Hamas, violent West Bank settlers
World News
2024-03-18 | 15:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU approves sanctions on Hamas, violent West Bank settlers
European Union foreign ministers agreed in principle on Monday to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers for attacking Palestinians in the West Bank and to add further sanctions on members of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
The decision marked the first time that the EU's 27 member countries had agreed to sanction violent Israeli settlers, following in the footsteps of the United States and Britain.
"A solid compromise has been agreed at the working level and I hope that this will be continued until full adoption soon, but the political agreement is there," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after the ministers met in Brussels.
While much international attention has focused on Hamas' cross-border assault from Gaza and Israel's subsequent war there, European officials have also expressed increasing concern about rising violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.
The EU created a sanctions regime specifically to target Hamas following the attack on Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7.
It will impose the additional Hamas sanctions before sanctioning the Israeli settlers, diplomats said.
That sequencing was important for EU members close to Israel, such as Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic, which wanted to make clear they were not equating the two groups.
Hungary had put up the strongest resistance to sanctions on violent settlers, but recently changed its stance, diplomats said.
Borrell said countries that had previously blocked the proposal had now decided to abstain and the list of those who would face sanctions now needed to be rubber-stamped. They face travel bans and asset freezes.
The struggle over the proposed sanctions reflects broader divisions on the Middle East, with some EU countries strongly backing Israel while others lean more towards the Palestinians.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
EU
Sanctions
Hamas
West Bank
Settlers
Next
Amnesty International condemns Russia's attempts to 'change' the identity of Crimean Peninsula
Kabul announces death of eight individuals in Pakistani airstrikes on eastern Afghanistan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-29
New Zealand lists Hamas as terrorist group, sanctions 'extremist' Israeli settlers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-29
New Zealand lists Hamas as terrorist group, sanctions 'extremist' Israeli settlers
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19
Spain to impose sanctions on violent Israeli settlers if no EU deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19
Spain to impose sanctions on violent Israeli settlers if no EU deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19
Ireland: We hope for European consensus on sanctions against Israeli settlers accused of violence
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19
Ireland: We hope for European consensus on sanctions against Israeli settlers accused of violence
0
World News
2024-02-13
French Foreign Ministry: Sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank
World News
2024-02-13
French Foreign Ministry: Sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:50
Kate Middleton shown in first video since surgery
World News
07:50
Kate Middleton shown in first video since surgery
0
World News
05:26
Reuters sources: Putin to visit China in May
World News
05:26
Reuters sources: Putin to visit China in May
0
World News
04:47
North Korean leader oversees firing drills with 'super-large' rocket launchers
World News
04:47
North Korean leader oversees firing drills with 'super-large' rocket launchers
0
World News
04:04
Blinken hails 'extraordinary' expansion of defense ties with Philippines
World News
04:04
Blinken hails 'extraordinary' expansion of defense ties with Philippines
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-19
Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-10-19
Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
01:48
Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'
Press Highlights
01:48
Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'
0
Middle East News
04:13
Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus
Middle East News
04:13
Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-14
UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation
Lebanon News
2023-11-14
UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:38
Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border
News Bulletin Reports
13:38
Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border
3
Lebanon News
09:59
Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections
Lebanon News
09:59
Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections
4
World News
16:14
White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation
World News
16:14
White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation
5
Middle East News
04:13
Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus
Middle East News
04:13
Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock
7
Lebanon Economy
03:24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More