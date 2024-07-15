EU imposes fresh sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers

Middle East News
2024-07-15 | 11:40
High views
EU imposes fresh sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers
0min
EU imposes fresh sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers

The EU on Monday announced sanctions on five Israelis, including those termed "extremist settlers," and three organizations for abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank and blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The asset freezes and visa bans are the second round of sanctions from the 27-nation bloc targeting violent Israeli settlers, taking the total number of listings to 14.


AFP

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

EU

Sanctions

Extremist

Israeli

Settlers

