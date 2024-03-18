White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation

Israel killed the "second man" in the military wing of the Hamas movement during the past week, the White House announced Monday, after the Israeli state had spoken about targeting him in an airstrike in Gaza without confirming his death.



White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, "Hamas’s number three Marwan Issa was killed in an Israeli operation last week," during a briefing on the content of a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



AFP