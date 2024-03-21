News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US pushes peace talks to prevent 'point of no return' in Sudan
World News
2024-03-21 | 10:08
High views
Share
Share
4
min
US pushes peace talks to prevent 'point of no return' in Sudan
Washington's newly appointed envoy said on Thursday that the United States hopes to relaunch talks to end the conflict in Sudan and open up humanitarian access soon after Ramadan ends in mid-April.
Saudi Arabia and the United States led talks in Jeddah last year to try to reach a truce between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Still, the negotiations faltered amid competing international peace initiatives.
"We need to restart formal talks. We hope that will happen as soon as Ramadan is over," Tom Perriello, who took up his role as US special envoy to Sudan late last month, told reporters.
"Everybody understands that this crisis is barrelling towards a point of no return, and that means everybody needs to put whatever differences aside and be united in finding a solution to this conflict."
The army and the RSF began battling each other in mid-April last year as tensions over plans for a new political transition and restructuring of the military erupted into heavy fighting.
The two sides had staged a coup in 2021 that derailed a transition towards elections following the overthrow of autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising two years earlier.
The conflict has driven nearly 8.5 million people from their homes, creating the world's biggest displacement crisis, pushed parts of the 49-million population close to famine, and triggered waves of ethnically driven killings and sexual violence in the western region of Darfur.
The army, which has recently regained some ground in the capital, shunned an appeal from the UN Security Council for a ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
"Every week we wait without a peace deal makes the potential for famine more protracted, and the atrocities that we know that have been documented continue," Perriello said.
The envoy said that talks could build off efforts in Jeddah, Manama, and Cairo and should involve African leaders, regional bodies, and Gulf states.
"This next round of formal talks should be inclusive. But it also has to be people who are truly serious about ending the war," he said.
Support by regional powers for rival factions in Sudan has contributed to fears of the country fragmenting and the war spilling over beyond its borders.
According to United Nations experts, the United Arab Emirates and some African players have backed the RSF.
Perriello was asked about reported Iranian support for the army, which includes Islamist factions that grew strong under Bashir.
"We are hurtling right now towards a situation where more and more actors appear to be getting involved, where we could see a return of extremist elements that the Sudanese people, with great courage and over much time, had mostly eradicated from the area," he said.
Sudan's army has not responded to requests for comment on the alleged Iranian support.
Reuters
World News
United States
Sudan
Humanitarian Aid
Conflict
Truce
Next
Suicide bombing in Afghanistan: Three dead, dozens injured
Arab foreign ministers, top Palestinian official to meet Blinken in Cairo on Thursday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-07
The conflicting parties in Sudan agree to hold a meeting regarding humanitarian aid
World News
2024-02-07
The conflicting parties in Sudan agree to hold a meeting regarding humanitarian aid
0
World News
2024-03-20
US vows $47 mln humanitarian aid for Sudan, neighboring countries
World News
2024-03-20
US vows $47 mln humanitarian aid for Sudan, neighboring countries
0
World News
2024-03-13
EU preparing $8 billion aid package for Egypt amid fears of Gaza and Sudan conflicts spread
World News
2024-03-13
EU preparing $8 billion aid package for Egypt amid fears of Gaza and Sudan conflicts spread
0
Middle East News
2024-03-11
Sudan army general rules out Ramadan truce unless RSF leaves civilian sites
Middle East News
2024-03-11
Sudan army general rules out Ramadan truce unless RSF leaves civilian sites
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:12
Houthis offer reassurances to Russia and China regarding navigation in Red Sea
World News
13:12
Houthis offer reassurances to Russia and China regarding navigation in Red Sea
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:43
Portugal offers 10 million euros in aid to UNRWA
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:43
Portugal offers 10 million euros in aid to UNRWA
0
World News
12:19
Apple, Meta, and Google to face investigations in the EU
World News
12:19
Apple, Meta, and Google to face investigations in the EU
0
World News
11:32
UAE seeks bilateral EU trade talks with GCC negotiations at impasse
World News
11:32
UAE seeks bilateral EU trade talks with GCC negotiations at impasse
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:33
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
Press Highlights
01:33
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
0
Press Highlights
03:08
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:08
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-10
Lebanese Minister Ali Hamie: Israeli airspace violations span entire country
Lebanon News
2023-10-10
Lebanese Minister Ali Hamie: Israeli airspace violations span entire country
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-11
Breaking news: Five-story building collapses in Chouaifet, emergency teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-02-11
Breaking news: Five-story building collapses in Chouaifet, emergency teams respond (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:08
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:08
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:18
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah, NNA reports
Lebanon News
05:18
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah, NNA reports
3
Press Highlights
01:33
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
Press Highlights
01:33
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
4
Lebanon News
02:16
From civil war to Beirut blast: Lebanese mothers' unyielding resilience amidst years of turmoil
Lebanon News
02:16
From civil war to Beirut blast: Lebanese mothers' unyielding resilience amidst years of turmoil
5
Press Highlights
02:06
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit
Press Highlights
02:06
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit
6
Sports News
06:16
2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: The match's first half ends with the Australian team leading the Lebanese team 1-0
Sports News
06:16
2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: The match's first half ends with the Australian team leading the Lebanese team 1-0
7
Sports News
07:22
World Cup Asian qualifiers: Match between Lebanon and Australia ends with a 2-0 victory for the host, Australia
Sports News
07:22
World Cup Asian qualifiers: Match between Lebanon and Australia ends with a 2-0 victory for the host, Australia
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More