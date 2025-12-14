Hanukkah security ramped up around world after Bondi shootings

14-12-2025 | 12:36
Hanukkah security ramped up around world after Bondi shootings
Hanukkah security ramped up around world after Bondi shootings

Major cities including Berlin, London and New York stepped up security around Hanukkah events on Sunday following the attack on a Jewish holiday celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

Berlin police said they were ramping up measures around the German capital's Brandenburg Gate, where a large electric menorah is being lit to mark the first night of Hanukkah.

"We have long planned comprehensive security for tonight's Hanukkah event at the Brandenburg Gate - in light of the events in Sydney, we will further intensify our measures and maintain a strong police presence there," a spokesperson said on X.



Ten killed in Australia Bondi Beach shooting on Jewish holiday, two in custody
Two US soldiers, one interpreter killed in Syria, Pentagon says
