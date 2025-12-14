Hanukkah security ramped up around world after Bondi shootings

Major cities including Berlin, London and New York stepped up security around Hanukkah events on Sunday following the attack on a Jewish holiday celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach.



Berlin police said they were ramping up measures around the German capital's Brandenburg Gate, where a large electric menorah is being lit to mark the first night of Hanukkah.



"We have long planned comprehensive security for tonight's Hanukkah event at the Brandenburg Gate - in light of the events in Sydney, we will further intensify our measures and maintain a strong police presence there," a spokesperson said on X.







Reuters