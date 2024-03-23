Investigative Committee of Russia: Death toll in attack near Moscow rises to 115

2024-03-23 | 06:12
Investigative Committee of Russia: Death toll in attack near Moscow rises to 115
Investigative Committee of Russia: Death toll in attack near Moscow rises to 115

The Russian Investigative Committee announced on Saturday that the death toll from the attack near Moscow on Friday has risen to 115 people.

The Kremlin also stated on Saturday that Russia has arrested 11 individuals, including four suspected armed individuals believed to be connected to the shooting inside a music concert hall near Moscow.

