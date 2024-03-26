News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Taiwan tests air defenses in morning missile drills
World News
2024-03-26 | 01:31
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Taiwan tests air defenses in morning missile drills
Taiwan tested its air defenses on Tuesday in early morning drills using surface-to-air missiles, and air, land and naval forces, saying it would continue to intensify training in the face of China's frequent military activities nearby.
Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, has complained over the past four years of repeated instances of Chinese air force aircraft and navy ships operating close to and around the island.
Taiwan's air force command said in a brief statement that between 5 am (2100 GMT) and 7 am, it had carried out "overall air defense combat plan exercises" using domestically made Sky Bow and US-made Patriot surface-to-air missiles in conjunction with aircraft and navy ships.
The drills were "to inspect and verify the joint air defence combat command and control of the three branches", it said, adding that the outcome was "good".
"In the face of Chinese aircraft and ships frequently encroaching into Taiwan's surrounding sea and air space, the Air Force will continue to increase its training intensity to deal with potential threats," the Air Force said.
Speaking in Suao on Taiwan's east coast, home to a major navy base, defense ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang said that although there was no direct link between what he called routine annual drills such as these and current tensions, the threat from China was continuing to rise.
"How to increase our overall military capabilities is very important," he told reporters.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has overseen a military modernization program, including the development of new Taiwanese-made equipment. Much of the focus has been on the navy, which is massively outgunned and outnumbered by China's fleet.
Tsai on Tuesday attended a handover ceremony in Suao for two new warships, both Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, which have been dubbed by Taiwan's navy "carrier killers" because of their high manoeuvrability, stealthiness and anti-ship missiles.
They can also carry Sky Sword anti-aircraft missiles.
Tsai, noting that the two new warships had been handed over a year ahead of schedule, told officers that the domestically made ships show Taiwan's determination to protect its freedom and democracy.
"Over the past few years, we have firmly implemented national defense autonomy. Ships made by Taiwan have been named, launched, and delivered one after another, faster and faster," she added.
Taiwan's government rejects China's territorial claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.
Reuters
World News
Taiwan
Air
Defense
Missile
Drill
China
Next
New Zealand accuses China of hacking parliament
Israel-Brazil crisis over Lula holocaust mention blowing over
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-31
Taiwan's military simulates China turning drills into an attack
World News
2024-01-31
Taiwan's military simulates China turning drills into an attack
0
Middle East News
2024-01-19
Iran launches air defense drill amid rising regional tensions
Middle East News
2024-01-19
Iran launches air defense drill amid rising regional tensions
0
Lebanon News
06:19
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base with precision missiles
Lebanon News
06:19
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base with precision missiles
0
World News
2024-03-24
Ukrainian cities under Russian air attack; missile violates Polish airspace
World News
2024-03-24
Ukrainian cities under Russian air attack; missile violates Polish airspace
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:08
North Korea says no interest in summit with Japan, rejects more talks
World News
06:08
North Korea says no interest in summit with Japan, rejects more talks
0
World News
05:31
US reporter Gershkovich's detention extends to June 30
World News
05:31
US reporter Gershkovich's detention extends to June 30
0
World News
04:45
Beijing informs Washington of its 'strong' objection over accusations of digital piracy
World News
04:45
Beijing informs Washington of its 'strong' objection over accusations of digital piracy
0
World News
03:51
Part of Baltimore's Bridge collapses after report of ship impact
World News
03:51
Part of Baltimore's Bridge collapses after report of ship impact
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:24
Turkey arrests 147 people suspected of belonging to the Islamic State
Middle East News
05:24
Turkey arrests 147 people suspected of belonging to the Islamic State
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Nahas to LBCI: Obstructing presidential election's a fundamental reason halting IMF path
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Nahas to LBCI: Obstructing presidential election's a fundamental reason halting IMF path
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
Handicap International warns of thousands of unexploded bombs in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
Handicap International warns of thousands of unexploded bombs in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
16:58
Strike claims two lives in Mays al-Jabal, NNA reports
Lebanon News
16:58
Strike claims two lives in Mays al-Jabal, NNA reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Safety concerns: Interference with Lebanon's navigation system causes 'panic' on flight to Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Safety concerns: Interference with Lebanon's navigation system causes 'panic' on flight to Beirut
2
Press Highlights
01:15
From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions
Press Highlights
01:15
From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:59
Lebanon's debt crisis: A race against time for Eurobond resolution
News Bulletin Reports
13:59
Lebanon's debt crisis: A race against time for Eurobond resolution
4
Lebanon News
08:26
Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation
Lebanon News
08:26
Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation
5
World News
07:35
French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level
World News
07:35
French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level
6
Lebanon News
16:58
Strike claims two lives in Mays al-Jabal, NNA reports
Lebanon News
16:58
Strike claims two lives in Mays al-Jabal, NNA reports
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18
Netanyahu's warning to Biden: Ceasefire veto or canceled Washington talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18
Netanyahu's warning to Biden: Ceasefire veto or canceled Washington talks
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53
Hamas welcomes ceasefire draft resolution, affirms readiness to engage in prisoner deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53
Hamas welcomes ceasefire draft resolution, affirms readiness to engage in prisoner deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More