Kyiv asks NATO members for air defense supplies after Russia hits energy system
World News
2024-03-28 | 09:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kyiv asks NATO members for air defense supplies after Russia hits energy system
Ukraine asked Western allies for air defense supplies at an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Thursday after a spate of Russian missile attacks on critical and energy infrastructure, Ukraine's mission to NATO said.
Russia last Friday conducted its largest air strike on Ukraine's energy system since invading in February 2022, damaging power units at a major dam and causing blackouts for more than a million people in several regions.
The mission said on the X platform that Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov had briefed partners on the aftermath of the attacks and urged them to provide more equipment to block incoming salvos.
Moscow has described its recent attacks as part of a series of "revenge" strikes in response to Kyiv's attacks on Russian regions and increased its use of harder-to-stop ballistic missiles.
Reuters
World News
NATO
Ukraine
Russia
Energy System
Missile
Attack
