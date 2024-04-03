News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pope mourns deaths in Gaza and Ukraine from 'folly of war'
World News
2024-04-03 | 07:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pope mourns deaths in Gaza and Ukraine from 'folly of war'
Pope Francis on Wednesday issued a fresh appeal for peace in Gaza and Ukraine, deploring the killing of aid workers in an Israeli airstrike and paying tribute to a Ukrainian soldier who died in the war against Russia.
Seven people working for the aid charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed on Monday in Gaza in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called an unintended and "tragic" incident.
"I express deep regret for the volunteers killed while they were engaged in distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza. I pray for them and their families," Francis said during his weekly audience.
The 87-year-old pontiff has been in poor health in recent weeks, limiting his public speaking or canceling some engagements during Easter week, but on Wednesday, he took part in full in the outdoor audience.
He renewed calls for an "immediate" Gaza ceasefire, the release of all Israeli hostages kidnapped by Palestinian militants Hamas, and full access to humanitarian aid. He warned against any "irresponsible" regional widening of the conflict.
Turning to "martyred" Ukraine, Francis told crowds in St Peter's Square that he was holding in his hands a copy of the New Testament and a set of rosary beads belonging to a slain 23-year-old Ukrainian soldier.
"I would like us all, at this moment, to have a bit of silence, thinking about this young man and many others like him who have died in this folly of war. War always destroys. Let's think about them and pray," he said.
Francis said the soldier, whom he identified only as Oleksandr, died in Avdiivka, an eastern Ukrainian city captured by Russians in February.
He had already mentioned his belongings at another audience last month after a nun who had been on several charity missions to Ukraine gave them to him.
Reuters
World News
Pope
Gaza
Ukraine
War
Peace
Next
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan postpones Saudi trip
Stoltenberg: NATO to ensure 'reliable' military supplies to Ukraine in the long term
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-20
Pope emphasizes "all efforts" must be made to end wars in Ukraine, Middle East
World News
2024-03-20
Pope emphasizes "all efforts" must be made to end wars in Ukraine, Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-02
Mediation Efforts in the Russo-Ukrainian War: Who Will Bring Peace to Ukraine?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-02
Mediation Efforts in the Russo-Ukrainian War: Who Will Bring Peace to Ukraine?
0
World News
2024-02-25
Pope Francis encourages diplomatic solution to Ukraine war on anniversary of invasion
World News
2024-02-25
Pope Francis encourages diplomatic solution to Ukraine war on anniversary of invasion
0
World News
2024-02-16
Wars in Gaza, Ukraine to dominate Munich Security Conference
World News
2024-02-16
Wars in Gaza, Ukraine to dominate Munich Security Conference
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:47
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan postpones Saudi trip
Middle East News
10:47
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan postpones Saudi trip
0
World News
05:35
Stoltenberg: NATO to ensure 'reliable' military supplies to Ukraine in the long term
World News
05:35
Stoltenberg: NATO to ensure 'reliable' military supplies to Ukraine in the long term
0
World News
02:09
North Korea seeks to switch to solid-fuel missiles for faster launches
World News
02:09
North Korea seeks to switch to solid-fuel missiles for faster launches
0
World News
01:29
Over 100,000 Russians sign contracts to join armed forces in 2024
World News
01:29
Over 100,000 Russians sign contracts to join armed forces in 2024
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:56
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers remain active despite escalating tensions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:56
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers remain active despite escalating tensions in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
09:29
'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches
Middle East News
09:29
'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches
0
Lebanon News
10:46
UN observers injured in Lebanon not hit by 'direct or indirect fire': peacekeepers
Lebanon News
10:46
UN observers injured in Lebanon not hit by 'direct or indirect fire': peacekeepers
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-29
MP Assaad Dargham to LBCI: We need another Mar Mikhael understanding to correct the flaws of the basic understanding
Lebanon News
2024-02-29
MP Assaad Dargham to LBCI: We need another Mar Mikhael understanding to correct the flaws of the basic understanding
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
2
Lebanon News
05:15
Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:15
Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:06
UAE suspends aid via maritime corridor pending investigation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:06
UAE suspends aid via maritime corridor pending investigation
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Multi-front war: Israel braces for potential retaliation after Damascus attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Multi-front war: Israel braces for potential retaliation after Damascus attack
5
Variety and Tech
08:17
Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
Variety and Tech
08:17
Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
6
World News
14:04
The US was 'unaware' of strike on Iran's Damascus mission
World News
14:04
The US was 'unaware' of strike on Iran's Damascus mission
7
Middle East News
09:29
'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches
Middle East News
09:29
'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches
8
Lebanon News
06:00
USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:00
USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More