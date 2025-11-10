Lebanese President meets Bulgarian counterpart: We agreed to back Lebanese Army

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev in Bulgaria on Monday, where both leaders affirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and supporting the Lebanese Army.



Following the meeting, President Aoun praised the discussions, highlighting a shared understanding on military support.



“We agreed to back the Lebanese Army and to provide all possible assistance,” Aoun said, noting Bulgaria’s well-known capabilities in various fields of military manufacturing and the training of military doctors.



For his part, President Radev said the talks reflected Bulgaria’s readiness to contribute to stronger bilateral ties and to help ensure stability in the Middle East.



“We discussed several issues concerning the region, and I expressed Bulgaria’s support for Lebanon’s ongoing efforts. We also back continued dialogue between Lebanon and the European Union,” he added.



The two leaders also tasked their respective foreign ministers with preparing a memorandum of understanding to formalize cooperation and reflect the depth of their shared vision on regional and international matters.



On the economic front, Aoun emphasized the importance of revitalizing trade relations between the two countries.



“The peak of trade exchange between Lebanon and Bulgaria was in 2018, reaching 175 million euros,” he said. “We aim not only to return to that level but to surpass it.”



Aoun reaffirmed that the Lebanese Army’s mission remains crucial during these challenging times.



“Our army alone, without any external partners or non-state actors, must extend the authority of the Lebanese state over all its territory and borders, and enforce full national sovereignty,” he said.