NATO: We have no reason to believe that Iran will not transfer ballistic missiles to Russia
World News
2024-04-04 | 12:10
NATO: We have no reason to believe that Iran will not transfer ballistic missiles to Russia
A NATO official stated on Thursday that the alliance has not received any confirmation that Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia.
However, they have no reason to believe Iran will not proceed with the transfer once both parties agree on terms benefiting them.
The official added that Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries may have disabled more than 15% of their capacity, noting that the alliance believes Moscow still lacks sufficient ammunition and personnel to launch a successful attack.
Furthermore, he expressed that NATO expects coordinated Russian efforts to use drones and missiles to weaken Ukrainian air defense capabilities.
Reuters
World News
NATO
Iran
Ballistic Missiles
Russia
Ukraine
War
