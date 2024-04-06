China, US agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'

The United States and China have agreed to hold "intensive exchanges on balanced growth," the US Treasury announced in a statement issued on Saturday at the conclusion of talks conducted over two days by Secretary Janet Yellen with her Chinese counterpart, He Lifeng, in Guangzhou.



Yellen said in a separate statement that "These exchanges will facilitate a discussion around macroeconomic imbalances [...] and I intend to use this opportunity to advocate for a level playing field for American workers and firms."



AFP