Ukrainian Parliament passes controversial military mobilization bill

World News
2024-04-11 | 04:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukrainian Parliament passes controversial military mobilization bill
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukrainian Parliament passes controversial military mobilization bill

According to deputies, the Ukrainian Parliament on Thursday approved a controversial military mobilization bill that sparked debate because it does not mention a period for soldiers' demobilization, angering many servicemen and their families.

Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko stated on Telegram, "The mobilization law was passed with the support of 283 deputies," as Ukraine faces a shortage of volunteer soldiers after more than two years of war with Russia.

AFP 
 

World News

Ukraine

Parliament

Military

Mobilization

Soldiers

LBCI Next
FBI worried about potential coordinated attack in US after Russia 'massacre'
Lufthansa extends flight cancellations from Frankfurt to Tehran: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-03

Stoltenberg: NATO to ensure 'reliable' military supplies to Ukraine in the long term

LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

Belarus holds military drills near borders with Ukraine, EU

LBCI
World News
2024-03-27

EU parliamentary group offers help and invitations to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-03-13

EU approves 5 bln euro boost for Ukraine military aid fund

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:44

The Kremlin calls for 'restraint' in the Middle East

LBCI
World News
06:28

FBI worried about potential coordinated attack in US after Russia 'massacre'

LBCI
World News
03:51

Lufthansa extends flight cancellations from Frankfurt to Tehran: Reuters

LBCI
World News
03:05

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declares: 'Now is the time to be more prepared for war'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-04

Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-10

Lebanese Army warns of Israeli-launched thermal balloons posing danger to citizens

LBCI
World News
02:35

Zelenskyy says Russia launched over 40 missiles and 40 drones at Ukraine overnight

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:15

Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33

Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More