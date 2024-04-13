News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russian army chief says armored assaults ramp up pressure on Ukraine
World News
2024-04-13 | 07:28
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Russian army chief says armored assaults ramp up pressure on Ukraine
Ukraine's army chief said on Saturday the situation on the eastern front had deteriorated in recent days with Russia intensifying its armored assaults and battles raging for control of a village west of the devastated city of Bakhmut.
The statement by Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi more than two years since Russia's invasion evoked the increasingly grim mood in Kyiv as vital US military aid that Kyiv expected to receive months ago remains stuck in Congress.
Syrskyi said he traveled to the embattled area to stabilize the front as Russian assault groups using tanks and armored personnel carriers took advantage of a period of dry, warm weather that was making it easier for them to maneuver.
"The situation on the eastern front in recent days has grown considerably more tense. This is linked primarily to the significant activation of offensive action by the enemy after the presidential elections in Russia," he wrote on the Telegram app.
Moscow's forces, Syrskyi said, were taking significant losses during their attacks in the east, but were also sometimes making tactical gains.
Social media channels reported the fall of Ukraine's eastern village of Bohdanivka to the west of Bakhmut, prompting Kyiv's defense ministry to deny them on Saturday while acknowledging fierce fighting in the area.
"Enemy assault groups reached outside the outskirts of the place at night. Bohdanivka is now under the control of the defense forces," it said.
The village lies to the northeast of the town of Chasiv Yar, a Kyiv-controlled stronghold that Russia has been trying to reach after seizing the town of Avdiivka in February to the south.
Syrskyi said Russian armored assault groups were attacking Kyiv's positions on the fronts of Lyman and Bakhmut while using dozens of tanks and armored personnel carriers to try to break through lines on Pokrovsk front.
The Ukrainian military chief said only a technological advantage over Russia in sophisticated weapons would allow Kyiv "to seize the strategic initiative" from a better-equipped and larger foe.
He called for better training for soldiers and in particular infantry, a clear reference to Ukraine's manpower challenges.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Invasion
War
Forces
Moscow
Bakhmut
Next
Zelensky thanks Germany for new Patriot system at 'critical time'
UKMTO receives report of incident 50nm northeast of UAE's Fujairah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-02
Ukraine is at a 'critical moment' in its war with Russia, says Blinken
World News
2024-04-02
Ukraine is at a 'critical moment' in its war with Russia, says Blinken
0
World News
2024-03-28
White House says US passed written warning of Moscow attack to Russia
World News
2024-03-28
White House says US passed written warning of Moscow attack to Russia
0
World News
2024-03-26
Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack
World News
2024-03-26
Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack
0
World News
2024-03-26
Senior Russian official accuses Ukraine of being behind Moscow attack
World News
2024-03-26
Senior Russian official accuses Ukraine of being behind Moscow attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:42
Canada warns citizens against all travel to Israel and Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:42
Canada warns citizens against all travel to Israel and Gaza
0
World News
10:40
Zelensky thanks Germany for new Patriot system at 'critical time'
World News
10:40
Zelensky thanks Germany for new Patriot system at 'critical time'
0
Middle East News
05:35
UKMTO receives report of incident 50nm northeast of UAE's Fujairah
Middle East News
05:35
UKMTO receives report of incident 50nm northeast of UAE's Fujairah
0
World News
05:00
Man shot in Sydney after reports of stabbings
World News
05:00
Man shot in Sydney after reports of stabbings
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
0
World News
2024-03-14
Pope says option of resigning is only 'a distant hypothesis'
World News
2024-03-14
Pope says option of resigning is only 'a distant hypothesis'
0
World News
2024-03-23
Russia takes control of Krasnoye in the Donetsk region of Ukraine
World News
2024-03-23
Russia takes control of Krasnoye in the Donetsk region of Ukraine
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
2
Middle East News
04:47
Car bomb explodes in Syria's Damascus
Middle East News
04:47
Car bomb explodes in Syria's Damascus
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
4
Middle East News
06:03
Iranian helicopter attacks Israeli-owned ship near Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
06:03
Iranian helicopter attacks Israeli-owned ship near Strait of Hormuz
5
Lebanon News
03:14
Mikati condemns Pascal Sleiman’s murder, calls for reform and unity
Lebanon News
03:14
Mikati condemns Pascal Sleiman’s murder, calls for reform and unity
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions
7
Middle East News
00:14
Biden expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns: 'Do not'
Middle East News
00:14
Biden expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns: 'Do not'
8
Middle East News
06:47
Vessel seized in Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
06:47
Vessel seized in Strait of Hormuz
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More