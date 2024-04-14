Cyprus suspends Syrian asylum applications amid surge in arrivals

World News
2024-04-14 | 07:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Cyprus suspends Syrian asylum applications amid surge in arrivals
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Cyprus suspends Syrian asylum applications amid surge in arrivals

Cyprus has suspended the processing of asylum applications from Syrians following a sharp increase in irregular arrivals in April, authorities said on Sunday.

More than 1,000 people have arrived in Cyprus on boats from Lebanon since the start of April amid deepening tensions in the Middle East.

It has triggered calls from Nicosia to its European Union partners to do more to assist Lebanon, as well as reconsider the status of war-torn Syria, which is at present considered unsafe to repatriate asylum seekers.

"This is an emergency measure, it's a difficult decision to protect the interests of Cyprus," Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides told reporters.

Reuters

World News

Cyprus

Syrian

Asylum Applications

Conflict

Middle East

LBCI Next
US to announce additional $100 million in aid to respond to Sudan conflict
NATO condemns "Iranian escalation" and calls for "restraint"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-11

Britain: Iran must not drag the Middle East into a broader conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08

Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-08

Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-02

Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:09

US to announce additional $100 million in aid to respond to Sudan conflict

LBCI
World News
05:54

NATO condemns "Iranian escalation" and calls for "restraint"

LBCI
World News
03:44

Italy announces video conference meeting for G7 leaders on Sunday

LBCI
World News
02:27

Defense Secretary Austin: US ready to defend Israel against regional threats

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-02

Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
09:50

White House: US does not seek 'escalation' in the Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
06:18

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Highlights Key Takeaways from Tehran's Response to Israeli Attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-10

Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:15

Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:55

Beirut Airport: No flight cancellations yet, confirms civil aviation director

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:40

Travel alert: Middle East Airlines shifts Sunday flights, maintains some: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:09

Breaking: Missiles intercepted in Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

US Embassy in Lebanon to US citizens: Reminder of travel recommendations

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:11

Hezbollah announces missile launch towards occupied Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:00

Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations

LBCI
Middle East News
17:19

Israeli Channel 12: Iran launched 100 drones and missiles, some striking Syria and Jordan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More