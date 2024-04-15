News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Guterres reports possibility of committing 'crimes against humanity' in Sudan
World News
2024-04-15 | 13:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Guterres reports possibility of committing 'crimes against humanity' in Sudan
The Secretary-General of the United Nations stated on Monday that indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Sudan could constitute "war crimes and crimes against humanity," one year after the outbreak of war in the country.
António Guterres told reporters, "This is more than a conflict between two warring parties. It is a war being waged on the Sudanese people [...] Indiscriminate attacks that are killing, injuring and terrorizing civilians could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity."
AFP
World News
United Nations
Attacks
Sudan
António Guterres
War
Next
Macron: We must avoid escalation in the Middle East
Iranian Attack May Shake Oil Market, But Not for Long: Analysts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:59
Donors hope to raise more than $1 billion for Sudan a year into war
World News
09:59
Donors hope to raise more than $1 billion for Sudan a year into war
0
World News
05:20
Germany pledges more Sudan aid as European leaders push for funding on war anniversary
World News
05:20
Germany pledges more Sudan aid as European leaders push for funding on war anniversary
0
World News
2024-04-12
WHO: 'Time is running out' in war-torn Sudan as access to aid restricted
World News
2024-04-12
WHO: 'Time is running out' in war-torn Sudan as access to aid restricted
0
World News
2024-04-11
IAEA's Grossi says Zaporizhzhia attacks risk 'dangerous' shift in Ukraine war
World News
2024-04-11
IAEA's Grossi says Zaporizhzhia attacks risk 'dangerous' shift in Ukraine war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:31
US OKs possible sale of aircraft support to Iraq, Pentagon states
World News
15:31
US OKs possible sale of aircraft support to Iraq, Pentagon states
0
World News
14:38
Canada tells Israel to prevent conflict with Iran from spreading to the region
World News
14:38
Canada tells Israel to prevent conflict with Iran from spreading to the region
0
World News
14:18
The White House: Iran did not inform the US of the timeline for the attack on Israel
World News
14:18
The White House: Iran did not inform the US of the timeline for the attack on Israel
0
World News
13:12
Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister discuss partnership amid rising tensions in the Middle East
World News
13:12
Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister discuss partnership amid rising tensions in the Middle East
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-30
Cabinet session scheduled for September 6 to address an agenda of 23 items
Lebanon News
2023-08-30
Cabinet session scheduled for September 6 to address an agenda of 23 items
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-07
LBCI source confirms positive outcome as Hezbollah and Aoun express satisfaction over Thursday's meeting
Lebanon News
2024-03-07
LBCI source confirms positive outcome as Hezbollah and Aoun express satisfaction over Thursday's meeting
0
Middle East News
2024-03-29
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
Middle East News
2024-03-29
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-12
Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?
Lebanon News
2024-04-12
Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:25
Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties
Lebanon News
06:25
Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties
2
Lebanon News
03:57
Israeli soldiers wounded in Lebanon border mine explosion
Lebanon News
03:57
Israeli soldiers wounded in Lebanon border mine explosion
3
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in overnight attack
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in overnight attack
4
Middle East News
10:04
Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports
Middle East News
10:04
Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports
5
Lebanon News
10:17
Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour
Lebanon News
10:17
Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour
6
Lebanon News
02:34
Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues
Lebanon News
02:34
Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues
7
Middle East News
03:06
Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies
Middle East News
03:06
Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies
8
Lebanon News
03:41
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil
Lebanon News
03:41
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More