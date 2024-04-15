Guterres reports possibility of committing 'crimes against humanity' in Sudan

The Secretary-General of the United Nations stated on Monday that indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Sudan could constitute "war crimes and crimes against humanity," one year after the outbreak of war in the country.



António Guterres told reporters, "This is more than a conflict between two warring parties. It is a war being waged on the Sudanese people [...] Indiscriminate attacks that are killing, injuring and terrorizing civilians could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity."



AFP