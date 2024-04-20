North Korea conducts cruise missile warhead test

2024-04-20
North Korea conducted a cruise missile warhead test and test launch of its new anti-aircraft missile in the West Sea of Korea on Friday, the North's KCNA news agency said on Saturday.

North Korea had conducted a power test of a super-large warhead designed for "Hwasal-1 Ra-3" strategic cruise missile and a test launch of "Pyoljji-1-2" new-type anti-aircraft missile on Friday afternoon, it reported, citing the DPRK Missile Administration.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.


North Korea's strategic cruise missile is believed to be designed to carry a nuclear warhead.

"Both tests were part of the regular activities of the administration and its affiliated defense science institutes for the rapid development of technologies in various aspects such as tactical and technical performance and operation of new-type weapon systems," KCNA reported, adding that they were not related to the regional situation.

South Korea, Japan, and the United States, which often report large missile tests they detect from North Korea, made no mention of a flight.

Reuters

