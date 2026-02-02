Trump announces 'trade deal' with India after Modi call

02-02-2026 | 13:07
Trump announces &#39;trade deal&#39; with India after Modi call
Trump announces 'trade deal' with India after Modi call

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a "trade deal" with India on Monday after speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying New Delhi agreed to stop buying Russian oil and may purchase it instead from Venezuela.

Trump said that "out of friendship and respect" for Modi, the United States would lower its reciprocal tariff rate from 25 percent to 18 percent, while India would reduce tariffs on U.S. goods to zero.

World News

United States

Donald Trump

India

Narendra Modi

Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition
Zelensky says 'de-escalation' with Russia helps to build trust in talks
