Central banks of Brazil, Turkey sign cooperation deal

Turkey's central bank said on Saturday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Brazil's central bank to lay groundwork for enhanced cooperation.



The memorandum was signed by the governors of the banks in Washington on Friday, the Turkish central bank said in a statement.



Turkish and Brazilian central banks aspire to foster cooperation and carry out corporate technical activities in the field of central banking, it said.



The Turkish central bank said it also signed a memorandum of understanding with its counterpart in Kazakhstan to boost cooperation.



Reuters