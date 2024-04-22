News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ecuador's President handily wins security-focused referendum
World News
2024-04-22 | 00:24
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ecuador's President handily wins security-focused referendum
Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa has won significant voter support for a raft of security measures he says will help him fight sharply increased crime, a quick vote tally by the national electoral council showed on Sunday.
The successful measures - including joint police-military patrols, the extradition of wanted criminals, and longer sentences for terrorism and murder, among other crimes - are intended to battle spiking violence that has made international headlines.
Even as voting was taking place, authorities reported the death of a prison director in the country's western Manabi province and a possible riot attempt at a prison in Los Rios province. The SNAI prisons agency provided no details about the death of director Cosme Damian Parrales but said it was investigating.
"We have defended the country, now we have more tools to fight against crime and return peace to Ecuadorean families," Noboa posted on his Instagram account, alongside photos of himself with his wife and two of his children.
The quick count by the electoral council showed between 60 percent and 73 percent backing for the security-focused measures, including tougher gun controls in areas close to prisons, no parole for crimes like kidnapping or terrorism financing, among others, and the military being able to use confiscated weapons.
Cocaine-smuggling gangs have expanded into every corner of Latin America over the last decade, turning once-tranquil nations like Ecuador into new battlegrounds, security officials and diplomats say.
In January, violence in Ecuador captured world attention when gunmen stormed a live television broadcast, and scores of prison staff were taken hostage.
Polling had suggested voters would likely support the measures put forward by Noboa, 36, in the 11-question referendum.
A measure which would allow workers to be contracted by the hour, which opponents say will benefit the rich and international companies, and another recognizing international arbitrage were rejected by voters, with more than 60 percent saying no.
Some pollsters had warned that Noboa's recent implementation of daily hours-long power cuts could dampen his support after dry weather hit the country's largely hydropower-based supplies, but the cuts seemed to have had little effect on voter backing.
Ecuador's CNE electoral council said voting had been peaceful, and though the installation of some polling places had been hampered by strong rains, the problems had been largely overcome.
Reuters
World News
Ecuador
Daniel Noboa
Referendum
Vote
Election
Next
China is committed to resolving maritime disputes through talks
Zelenskyy: US aid package sends strong message to Kremlin
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-27
Israelis cast their votes in municipal elections delayed twice due to Gaza war
World News
2024-02-27
Israelis cast their votes in municipal elections delayed twice due to Gaza war
0
World News
2024-02-12
Biden's election campaign joins TikTok, pushing for young voters
World News
2024-02-12
Biden's election campaign joins TikTok, pushing for young voters
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-21
Fneish to LBCI: Field situation is completely separate from presidential elections
Lebanon News
2024-04-21
Fneish to LBCI: Field situation is completely separate from presidential elections
0
World News
2024-04-21
Mauritania sets date for presidential elections
World News
2024-04-21
Mauritania sets date for presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:26
Pakistan PM Sharif praises Iran for 'strong stand' on Gaza
World News
06:26
Pakistan PM Sharif praises Iran for 'strong stand' on Gaza
0
World News
05:53
Kremlin: Russia will ensure its 'security' if nuclear weapons are deployed in Poland
World News
05:53
Kremlin: Russia will ensure its 'security' if nuclear weapons are deployed in Poland
0
World News
04:41
Three Germans arrested on suspicion of spying for China
World News
04:41
Three Germans arrested on suspicion of spying for China
0
Middle East News
03:58
Iranian president lands in Pakistan for visit to mend ties
Middle East News
03:58
Iranian president lands in Pakistan for visit to mend ties
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:06
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
Lebanon News
10:06
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
0
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20
Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20
Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:06
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
Lebanon News
10:06
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
2
Lebanon News
00:59
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:59
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Israeli Cabinet Discusses Prisoner Exchange Amidst Intelligence Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Israeli Cabinet Discusses Prisoner Exchange Amidst Intelligence Concerns
4
Middle East News
00:03
Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria
Middle East News
00:03
Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Challenges in US-Iran Relations: New Sanctions on Iran's Oil Sector
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Challenges in US-Iran Relations: New Sanctions on Iran's Oil Sector
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:12
Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:12
Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
7
Middle East News
00:50
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah announces resumption of attacks on US forces
Middle East News
00:50
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah announces resumption of attacks on US forces
8
Lebanon News
07:00
Patriarch Al-Rahi calls on Lebanese officials to work towards a 'unified national goal'
Lebanon News
07:00
Patriarch Al-Rahi calls on Lebanese officials to work towards a 'unified national goal'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More