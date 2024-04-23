Sudan military downs drones hitting HQ in Shendi: Reuters

2024-04-23
Sudan military downs drones hitting HQ in Shendi: Reuters
Sudan military downs drones hitting HQ in Shendi: Reuters

Sudan's army used anti-aircraft missiles on Tuesday to shoot down drones targeting its headquarters in the city of Shendi, witnesses and army sources said, the latest in a series of such drone attacks.

None of the drones hit their target, the army sources said. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Reuters
 

World News

Sudan

Missiles

Shendi

Drone

Attacks

