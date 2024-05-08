Malaysia ready to engage with US to discuss concerns over Iranian oil shipments

2024-05-08 | 03:15
Malaysia ready to engage with US to discuss concerns over Iranian oil shipments
Malaysia ready to engage with US to discuss concerns over Iranian oil shipments

A Malaysian government spokesperson said Wednesday that Malaysia is ready to engage with the United States to understand the concerns it raised regarding the role of Malaysian service providers in shipping sanctioned Iranian oil.

A senior US Treasury official said this week that the United States believes Iran's ability to transport its oil depends on service providers based in Malaysia.

Reuters

