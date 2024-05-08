News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Malaysia ready to engage with US to discuss concerns over Iranian oil shipments
World News
2024-05-08 | 03:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Malaysia ready to engage with US to discuss concerns over Iranian oil shipments
A Malaysian government spokesperson said Wednesday that Malaysia is ready to engage with the United States to understand the concerns it raised regarding the role of Malaysian service providers in shipping sanctioned Iranian oil.
A senior US Treasury official said this week that the United States believes Iran's ability to transport its oil depends on service providers based in Malaysia.
Reuters
World News
Malaysia
United States
Iran
Oil
Shipments
Next
Taliban reject Pakistan's claim Afghan bomber involved in attack on Chinese dam engineers
Russia targets energy facilities in air attack on Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-07
US official: Iran's capacity to move oil reliant on Malaysian providers
World News
2024-05-07
US official: Iran's capacity to move oil reliant on Malaysian providers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-21
Challenges in US-Iran Relations: New Sanctions on Iran's Oil Sector
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-21
Challenges in US-Iran Relations: New Sanctions on Iran's Oil Sector
0
World News
2024-04-16
Biden's administration unlikely to cut Iran's oil lifeline
World News
2024-04-16
Biden's administration unlikely to cut Iran's oil lifeline
0
World News
2024-04-14
Iranian Attack May Shake Oil Market, But Not for Long: Analysts
World News
2024-04-14
Iranian Attack May Shake Oil Market, But Not for Long: Analysts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:51
Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Amsterdam university overnight
World News
03:51
Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Amsterdam university overnight
0
World News
03:32
Taliban reject Pakistan's claim Afghan bomber involved in attack on Chinese dam engineers
World News
03:32
Taliban reject Pakistan's claim Afghan bomber involved in attack on Chinese dam engineers
0
World News
00:56
Russia targets energy facilities in air attack on Ukraine
World News
00:56
Russia targets energy facilities in air attack on Ukraine
0
World News
00:32
French police remove pro-Palestinian students occupying a hall at Sorbonne University
World News
00:32
French police remove pro-Palestinian students occupying a hall at Sorbonne University
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-12
Saudi ambassador meets Minister Salam
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-12
Saudi ambassador meets Minister Salam
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-06
Nuclear talks: IAEA chief engages Iranian officials on nuclear concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-06
Nuclear talks: IAEA chief engages Iranian officials on nuclear concerns
0
World News
00:21
Chinese President arrives in Belgrade for state visit to Serbia
World News
00:21
Chinese President arrives in Belgrade for state visit to Serbia
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Rising Influence of Chinese Electric Cars: Market Disruption and Trade Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Rising Influence of Chinese Electric Cars: Market Disruption and Trade Tensions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Lebanon's Response to the Revised French Proposal: Unbalanced Demands and Key Considerations
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Lebanon's Response to the Revised French Proposal: Unbalanced Demands and Key Considerations
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51
Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51
Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18
Hamas reports death of Israeli hostage due to injuries from Israeli bombardment
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18
Hamas reports death of Israeli hostage due to injuries from Israeli bombardment
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04
US clarifies views on Rafah operation to Israel, State Dept says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04
US clarifies views on Rafah operation to Israel, State Dept says
5
World News
00:07
US pauses shipment of weapons to Israel to prevent Rafah invasion
World News
00:07
US pauses shipment of weapons to Israel to prevent Rafah invasion
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:54
Hamas official: If the aggression continues, there will be no ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:54
Hamas official: If the aggression continues, there will be no ceasefire
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35
Hamas: Israeli invasion of Rafah aims to disrupt ceasefire mediation efforts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35
Hamas: Israeli invasion of Rafah aims to disrupt ceasefire mediation efforts
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:51
PA demands US 'immediate intervention' to halt Israeli invasion of Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:51
PA demands US 'immediate intervention' to halt Israeli invasion of Rafah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More