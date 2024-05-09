News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Law Ma LTa2ayna
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin agrees to withdraw Russian forces from various Armenian regions
World News
2024-05-09 | 06:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin agrees to withdraw Russian forces from various Armenian regions
President Vladimir Putin has agreed to withdraw Russian forces and border guards from various parts of Armenia, Putin's spokesman was cited as saying on Thursday by the Interfax news agency.
Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reached an agreement on the issue at a meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited as saying.
Russian border guards will however remain on Armenia's borders with Turkey and Iran, at Yerevan's request, Interfax said.
Reuters
World News
Putin
Withdraw
Russian
Forces
Armenian
Regions
Next
Cameron: British arms export system to Israel differs from US approach
Biden says US will withhold weapons from Israel if it invades Rafah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:00
Putin: Russia's strategic nuclear forces in 'permanent' readiness
World News
04:00
Putin: Russia's strategic nuclear forces in 'permanent' readiness
0
Middle East News
2024-05-07
Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah: No seriousness from US or Baghdad regarding US forces withdrawal
Middle East News
2024-05-07
Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah: No seriousness from US or Baghdad regarding US forces withdrawal
0
World News
2024-05-06
Putin orders nuclear drills involving forces deployed near Ukraine
World News
2024-05-06
Putin orders nuclear drills involving forces deployed near Ukraine
0
World News
2024-04-03
Over 100,000 Russians sign contracts to join armed forces in 2024
World News
2024-04-03
Over 100,000 Russians sign contracts to join armed forces in 2024
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:35
Slovenia to recognise Palestinian state by June
World News
10:35
Slovenia to recognise Palestinian state by June
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20
Cameron: British arms export system to Israel differs from US approach
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20
Cameron: British arms export system to Israel differs from US approach
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15
Biden says US will withhold weapons from Israel if it invades Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15
Biden says US will withhold weapons from Israel if it invades Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:56
Ireland and Spain may recognize Palestinian state on May 21
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:56
Ireland and Spain may recognize Palestinian state on May 21
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Al Jazeera bureau chief: Israel's decision to halt our operations is political, legal team preparing response
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Al Jazeera bureau chief: Israel's decision to halt our operations is political, legal team preparing response
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-11
Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek
Lebanon News
2024-03-11
Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05
Macron calls on Netanyahu to 'complete' negotiations with Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05
Macron calls on Netanyahu to 'complete' negotiations with Hamas
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Ongoing rescue efforts by Civil Defense following Mansourieh building collapse: Here are the updates
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Ongoing rescue efforts by Civil Defense following Mansourieh building collapse: Here are the updates
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:03
Israeli strikes kill five individuals in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
13:03
Israeli strikes kill five individuals in southern Lebanon: AFP
2
Lebanon News
12:08
Israel, Hezbollah trade fire as violence escalates
Lebanon News
12:08
Israel, Hezbollah trade fire as violence escalates
3
Lebanon News
11:08
Over $1.5 billion in damages caused by Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
11:08
Over $1.5 billion in damages caused by Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon: AFP
4
Lebanon News
03:48
Four individuals killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:48
Four individuals killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
11:57
Israeli Defense Minister says the mission is 'not yet complete' in the North
Lebanon News
11:57
Israeli Defense Minister says the mission is 'not yet complete' in the North
6
Lebanon News
15:25
On LBCI, MP Salim el Sayegh affirms: Lebanese entity under threat; blames Hezbollah for Syrian refugees' influx - Interview
Lebanon News
15:25
On LBCI, MP Salim el Sayegh affirms: Lebanese entity under threat; blames Hezbollah for Syrian refugees' influx - Interview
7
Lebanon News
03:27
Lebanon's Fattoush and Tabbouleh among best rated salads in the world
Lebanon News
03:27
Lebanon's Fattoush and Tabbouleh among best rated salads in the world
8
Middle East News
00:46
Ministry of Defense: Syria intercepts Israeli missiles launched from the Golan towards rural Damascus
Middle East News
00:46
Ministry of Defense: Syria intercepts Israeli missiles launched from the Golan towards rural Damascus
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More