Putin agrees to withdraw Russian forces from various Armenian regions

2024-05-09 | 06:38
President Vladimir Putin has agreed to withdraw Russian forces and border guards from various parts of Armenia, Putin's spokesman was cited as saying on Thursday by the Interfax news agency.

Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reached an agreement on the issue at a meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited as saying.

Russian border guards will however remain on Armenia's borders with Turkey and Iran, at Yerevan's request, Interfax said.


Reuters

