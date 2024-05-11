Russia announces 'liberation' of six villages in eastern Ukraine

World News
2024-05-11 | 07:06
High views
Russia announces &#39;liberation&#39; of six villages in eastern Ukraine
Russia announces 'liberation' of six villages in eastern Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced Saturday that its forces have taken control of six villages in eastern Ukraine.

The ministry said on Telegram that its forces "liberated" the villages of  Pletenivka, Ohirtseve, Borysivka, Pylna, and Strilechna, in the Kharkiv region near the border with Russia, as well as the village of Keramik in the Donetsk region.

AFP

World News

Russia

Ukraine

War

Kharkiv

Donetsk

Three killed and eight wounded in Ukrainian strike on restaurant in Donetsk
Ukrainian commander expects Russian push ahead of arms supplies
