Russia announces 'liberation' of six villages in eastern Ukraine
World News
2024-05-11 | 07:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia announces 'liberation' of six villages in eastern Ukraine
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced Saturday that its forces have taken control of six villages in eastern Ukraine.
The ministry said on Telegram that its forces "liberated" the villages of Pletenivka, Ohirtseve, Borysivka, Pylna, and Strilechna, in the Kharkiv region near the border with Russia, as well as the village of Keramik in the Donetsk region.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
War
Kharkiv
Donetsk
Next
Three killed and eight wounded in Ukrainian strike on restaurant in Donetsk
Ukrainian commander expects Russian push ahead of arms supplies
Previous
