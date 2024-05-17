North Korea leader's sister denies weapons exchange with Russia

World News
2024-05-17 | 00:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
North Korea leader&#39;s sister denies weapons exchange with Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
North Korea leader's sister denies weapons exchange with Russia

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, again denied arms exchanges with Russia, state media KCNA reported on Friday, saying her nation's recently developed and updated weapons systems were not for sale to any other countries.

The US and South Korea accused North Korea of transferring weapons to Russia for use against Ukraine, which it invaded in February 2022. Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the accusations but vowed last year to deepen military relations.

But Kim Yo Jong said the North Korea-Russia arms deal "theory" made up of prejudice and fiction was the "most absurd theory" that does not deserve anyone's evaluation or interpretation, according to KCNA quoting her press statement, calling it a false rumor spread by its hostile forces.

Kim Yo Jong added North Korea's tactical weapons such as rocket launchers and missiles recently shown were not meant for exports but for defense against South Korea.

South Korea's defense ministry said in a statement that it was closely monitoring the North Korean military's activities but declined to elaborate further, citing the safety of South Korean soldiers.

Meanwhile, the United States announced fresh sanctions on Thursday on two Russian individuals and three Russian companies for facilitating arms transfers between Russia and North Korea, including ballistic missiles for use in Ukraine.

The debris from a missile that landed in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Jan. 2 was from a North Korean Hwasong-11 series ballistic missile, United Nations sanctions monitors told a Security Council committee in a report seen by Reuters.

Reuters

World News

North Korea

Russia

Weapons

Arms

Kim Yo Jong

United States

LBCI Next
Hundreds of French police deployed to secure New Caledonia
US Defense Secretary urges Israeli counterpart to protect civilians before Rafah operation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-15

Blinken: US does not encourage Ukraine to launch attacks on Russia with American weapons

LBCI
World News
2024-05-11

Ukrainian commander expects Russian push ahead of arms supplies

LBCI
World News
2024-05-09

Zelenskiy says Ukraine needs more arms to stop Russian advances

LBCI
World News
2024-05-02

Russia denies US accusations of violating chemical weapons ban in Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:59

Severe storm kills at least four in Houston

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:24

US House votes to force weapons shipments to Israel

LBCI
World News
01:06

Senegalese PM criticizes French military bases on territory

LBCI
World News
00:54

Hundreds of French police deployed to secure New Caledonia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:38

Canada imposes sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers due to violence in the West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13

Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Fire breaks out caused by Israeli phosphorus bombardment in Khiam

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

On LBCI, Samy Gemayel criticizes parliament session, emphasizes Hezbollah's role in displacement crisis - Interview highlights

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More