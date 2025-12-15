EU announces sanctions on companies, individuals for moving Russian oil

World News
15-12-2025 | 07:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU announces sanctions on companies, individuals for moving Russian oil
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU announces sanctions on companies, individuals for moving Russian oil

The European Union has adopted sanctions targeting companies and individuals accused of running Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers to circumvent Western sanctions, according to an EU official and the EU's Official Journal.

The sanctions target nine so-called enablers of the shadow fleet, referring to businessmen linked to Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil and shipping companies that own and manage tankers. The sanctions also cover 14 individuals and entities under the EU's hybrid threat sanctions framework, the EU official said.

Among those targeted is Canadian-Pakistani oil trader Murtaza Lakhani, CEO of trading company Mercantile & Maritime.

The EU also listed Valery Kildiyarov, finance director of Litasco Middle East DMCC, a trading subsidiary of Lukoil, and three people - Anar Madatli, Talat Safarov and Etibar Eyyub - over ties to trading firm Coral Energy, renamed 2Rivers Group.



Reuters
 

World News

EU

Sanctions

Companies

Individuals

Russian

Oil

LBCI Next
Nobel winner Machado suffered vertebra fracture leaving Venezuela
Pope urges end to anti-Semitic violence after Sydney attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-23

China state oil majors suspend Russian oil buys due to sanctions: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-09

US imposes sanctions on China refinery, others for Iran oil purchases

LBCI
World News
09:45

Ukraine strikes Russian oil infrastructure in Caspian Sea for third time: Reuters

LBCI
World News
2025-10-31

Kyiv says launched almost 160 successful strikes on Russian oil sites this year

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:11

Natural disasters caused $220 bn economic losses in 2025

LBCI
World News
03:49

Australian PM says 'Islamic State ideology' drove Bondi Beach gunmen

LBCI
World News
03:02

Russia says has control of key Ukrainian city of Kupiansk

LBCI
World News
02:55

France demands 'robust' guarantees for Ukraine before talks on territory

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-07

Syria president, Kurdish leader meet after deadly clash: Government source to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

German Defense Ministry signs support agreements with Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-14

Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda

LBCI
World News
2025-12-02

Venezuela reauthorizes deportation flights from US: Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Sources tell LBCI: Diplomats focus on Lebanese army’s weapons control plan during Southern Litani briefing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US pushes diplomacy with Lebanon: Israeli military chief hints at renewed offensive against Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:24

Lebanon’s PM pushes to finalize financial gap law within 48 hours, sources say

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Amid Israeli violations, diplomats visit south Lebanon: Key discussion points

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

German Defense Ministry signs support agreements with Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Lebanon, EU resume partnership talks after eight-year hiatus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More