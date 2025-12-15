News
EU announces sanctions on companies, individuals for moving Russian oil
World News
15-12-2025 | 07:22
EU announces sanctions on companies, individuals for moving Russian oil
The European Union has adopted sanctions targeting companies and individuals accused of running Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers to circumvent Western sanctions, according to an EU official and the EU's Official Journal.
The sanctions target nine so-called enablers of the shadow fleet, referring to businessmen linked to Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil and shipping companies that own and manage tankers. The sanctions also cover 14 individuals and entities under the EU's hybrid threat sanctions framework, the EU official said.
Among those targeted is Canadian-Pakistani oil trader Murtaza Lakhani, CEO of trading company Mercantile & Maritime.
The EU also listed Valery Kildiyarov, finance director of Litasco Middle East DMCC, a trading subsidiary of Lukoil, and three people - Anar Madatli, Talat Safarov and Etibar Eyyub - over ties to trading firm Coral Energy, renamed 2Rivers Group.
Reuters
