Ukrainian negotiator says 'real progress' in talks with US

Real progress has been achieved during two days of talks with a U.S. delegation in Berlin on ending Russia's war in Ukraine, Kyiv's negotiator Rustem Umerov said on Monday.



"Over the past two days, Ukrainian-U.S. negotiations have been constructive and productive, with real progress achieved," Umerov said on social media, adding: "We hope we will reach an agreement that will bring us closer to peace by the end of the day."



AFP



