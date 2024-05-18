North Korea's leader seeks to shore up nuclear force, oversees missile test

2024-05-18
North Korea&#39;s leader seeks to shore up nuclear force, oversees missile test
North Korea's leader seeks to shore up nuclear force, oversees missile test

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered accelerated production to strengthen the country's nuclear force more rapidly, on the same day he oversaw a test of tactical ballistic missiles with new guidance system, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

While visiting an arms factory on Friday, Kim made the production order "to cope with ...the enemies' reckless military confrontation" and bolster nuclear war deterrence, KCNA said.

This way, the enemy would be afraid of North Korea's nuclear combat posture, Kim added.

North Korea fired a number of short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Friday, South Korea's military had said. Kim expressed satisfaction with the successful missile test featuring an autonomous navigation system, KCNA said.

Friday's launches came a day after the US and South Korea conducted joint drills with stealth fighter jets simulating air combat.

Reuters

World News

North Korea

Kim Jong Un

Nuclear

Force

Ballistic

Missile

