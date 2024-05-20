Pakistan declares a day of mourning over the death of Iranian president

Pakistan has declared a day of mourning and will lower the flag in respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.



Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his heartfelt condolences to "sister" Iran on behalf of himself, the Pakistani people, and the government in a post on X platform on Monday.



Sharif said, "The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with its usual courage."



Reuters