News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blinken states US-Saudi pacts could be 'weeks away' from completion
World News
2024-05-22 | 11:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken states US-Saudi pacts could be 'weeks away' from completion
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the United States and Saudi Arabia were very close to concluding a set of agreements on nuclear energy, security and defense cooperation, which are part of a wider normalisation deal with Riyadh and Israel.
Speaking at a hearing in the House of Representatives, Blinken said the finalizing of the agreements "could be weeks away" but cautioned that for the wider normalisation to proceed, there must be calm in Gaza and the formulation of a pathway for Palestinian statehood.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
US
Antony Blinken
United States
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh
Israel
Next
US-Saudi defense deal with civil nuclear component nears completion
Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-14
White House's Jake Sullivan to travel to Saudi Arabia, Israel
World News
2024-05-14
White House's Jake Sullivan to travel to Saudi Arabia, Israel
0
World News
2024-04-30
Russia says United States is being hypocritical over ICC and Israel
World News
2024-04-30
Russia says United States is being hypocritical over ICC and Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29
Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss Israel normalization, post-war Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29
Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss Israel normalization, post-war Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21
RSF condemns 'outrageous censorship' after Israel cuts AP's live coverage of Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21
RSF condemns 'outrageous censorship' after Israel cuts AP's live coverage of Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:57
EU's Borrell to work on 'common position' for 27 members on recognition of Palestinian state
World News
13:57
EU's Borrell to work on 'common position' for 27 members on recognition of Palestinian state
0
World News
13:25
Poland states it supports two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians
World News
13:25
Poland states it supports two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians
0
World News
12:59
British Prime Minister Sunak calls for UK national election on July 4
World News
12:59
British Prime Minister Sunak calls for UK national election on July 4
0
World News
12:47
US states Palestinian state should be achieved through talks, not 'unilateral recognition'
World News
12:47
US states Palestinian state should be achieved through talks, not 'unilateral recognition'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Israeli Army Expands Deployment in Gaza, Escalating Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Israeli Army Expands Deployment in Gaza, Escalating Conflict
0
Middle East News
2023-07-30
The Moroccan monarch hopes to "get things back to normal" with Algeria
Middle East News
2023-07-30
The Moroccan monarch hopes to "get things back to normal" with Algeria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21
International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21
International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:36
Berlin on recognizing a Palestinian state: No two-state solution without dialogue
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:36
Berlin on recognizing a Palestinian state: No two-state solution without dialogue
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
08:46
Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list
Variety and Tech
08:46
Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list
2
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
3
Middle East News
03:11
Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves
Middle East News
03:11
Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves
4
Middle East News
00:42
Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi
Middle East News
00:42
Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi
5
World News
16:00
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
World News
16:00
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
6
World News
23:57
Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday
World News
23:57
Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday
7
Middle East News
07:41
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Raisi funeral
Middle East News
07:41
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Raisi funeral
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49
Netanyahu says European countries' recognition of Palestinian state is a 'reward for terrorism'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49
Netanyahu says European countries' recognition of Palestinian state is a 'reward for terrorism'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More